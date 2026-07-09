After 125 years of Southern Housing, here’s what we want to do next

Southern Housing has done a sterling job in terms of integration since the merger in December 2022, with our governance upgraded from G2 to G1 at our first regulatory inspection as a new organisation.

I want to take the baton from previous chair Sir Peter Dixon as we enter the next phase. We’ve integrated, and now we’re focused on achieving our new strategic goals.

I’m aware of the challenges we’re facing as a sector. As well as the challenging economic environment, we have higher expectations from our residents and an increased regulatory burden to contend with. This is all coming from the right place but has a significant financial cost to it.

“We want to restart our development programme as well as deliver our existing development pipeline and build more much-needed homes”

Rents haven’t kept up with inflation for a decade, so we’re in a situation where the cost of maintaining a property isn’t necessarily covered by the rent of the property.

There are the new building safety standards introduced post-Grenfell and Southern Housing has worked effectively to assess, quantify and continue remediation work to achieve these. There are compliance requirements relating to the emerging Decent Homes Standard, Minimum Energy Efficiency Standards (MEES) and Awaab’s Law, an ageing population and less support generally out there for a lot of people.

Against this backdrop, we want to restart our development programme as well as deliver our existing development pipeline and build more much-needed homes. That need continues to increase as housing waiting lists grow.

It’s been six months since I started my role. I’ve been to many of Southern Housing’s offices and have been meeting colleagues and residents. In Birmingham, I met a young man in our reception, then later that day when I was being shown a home, there he was for a viewing.

He explained he had two girls, the three of them all living in a bedsit, where it was hard to keep the space tidy and for the girls to do their homework. He said his girls were going to love the home we were standing in. It’s life-changing moments like these that remind you why what we do is so important.

We must look forward as we celebrate our 125th anniversary this year. There are challenges ahead, but as a united team with the right culture we will continue to influence positive change, helping more people in housing need and providing the services and homes our residents want.

Trudi Elliott, chair, Southern Housing