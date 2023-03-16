After the Budget, the government has to work with us to help make all homes safe, warm and dry

"On wider housing challenges, there was precious little in the chancellor’s statement,” says @MetTVH's Geeta Nanda #UKhousing

After the Budget, government has to work with us to help make all homes safe, warm and dry, says Geeta Nanda from @MetTVH #UKhousing

It is now vital that the government works with the sector on the focus of the G15’s Budget submission, which was to help make progress on giving more people access to quality affordable homes.

However, on wider housing challenges, there was precious little in the chancellor’s statement. There is clearly more for the government to do alongside providers.

This, along with the expanded free childcare offer for all, can support more people back into work, or to pick-up additional hours, meaning more money in people’s pockets.

We welcome the decision to keep the cap on average energy bills. With one in three parents of young children living in the homes we provide utilising childcare support through Universal Credit, the decision to increase the support available and to pay it upfront are both welcome.

Let’s start with the good news. The Budget contained welcome cost of living support for social housing residents. In our submission to the Budget, the G15 called for more action to support residents, on top of our successful campaign to see social security support uprated in line with inflation in the Autumn Statement.

Our priority is always the people we provide homes to. G15 members are investing almost £1bn each year in existing homes. This is helping us to proactively find, fix and prevent damp and mould, as well as carry out more than 1.3 million repairs.

However, there is clearly more work to do. Together, G15 members share a commitment that all the homes we provide must be safe, warm and dry.

To do more to improve the conditions of the homes we provide, there must be government recognition of the challenges we and other social landlords face. It is disappointing that the Budget failed to speak to these challenges.

“Given the well-documented problems the sector and, more importantly, our residents have faced in recent years around the condition of some homes, it is difficult to underplay the scale of investment that is needed”

Dealing with the £4bn cost of the building safety crisis over the next decade, and the £11bn estimated cost to G15 alone of meeting net zero, are limiting providers’ capacity to make other investments. The pressure on existing homes is also exacerbated by the consistent failure to build enough new homes for social rent.

There are things the government can do to make a difference in collaboration with the sector.

Central to this will be an update to what is legally meant by a decent home. The Decent Homes Standard was last updated in 2006. Confirmation of how the government’s review will be progressed is urgently needed.

However, we must be clear about the need for resources and financing mechanisms to pay for the work that will be required following the review.

While we know from the English Housing Survey that social housing has better overall rates of decency than other tenures, there is clearly improvements that are needed.

Given the well-documented problems the sector and, more importantly, our residents have faced in recent years around the condition of some homes, it is difficult to underplay the scale of investment that is needed.