After the Budget, the government has to work with us to help make all homes safe, warm and dry

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The Budget contained some welcome measures. But, argues Geeta Nanda, there is much more government intervention needed to address the scale of challenges, such as energy efficiency and decent homes
Let’s start with the good news. The Budget contained welcome cost of living support for social housing residents. In our submission to the Budget, the G15 called for more action to support residents, on top of our successful campaign to see social security support uprated in line with inflation in the Autumn Statement.
We welcome the decision to keep the cap on average energy bills. With one in three parents of young children living in the homes we provide utilising childcare support through Universal Credit, the decision to increase the support available and to pay it upfront are both welcome.
“On wider housing challenges, there was precious little in the chancellor’s statement”
This, along with the expanded free childcare offer for all, can support more people back into work, or to pick-up additional hours, meaning more money in people’s pockets.
However, on wider housing challenges, there was precious little in the chancellor’s statement. There is clearly more for the government to do alongside providers.
It is now vital that the government works with the sector on the focus of the G15’s Budget submission, which was to help make progress on giving more people access to quality affordable homes.
Our priority is always the people we provide homes to. G15 members are investing almost £1bn each year in existing homes. This is helping us to proactively find, fix and prevent damp and mould, as well as carry out more than 1.3 million repairs.
However, there is clearly more work to do. Together, G15 members share a commitment that all the homes we provide must be safe, warm and dry.
To do more to improve the conditions of the homes we provide, there must be government recognition of the challenges we and other social landlords face. It is disappointing that the Budget failed to speak to these challenges.
“Given the well-documented problems the sector and, more importantly, our residents have faced in recent years around the condition of some homes, it is difficult to underplay the scale of investment that is needed”
Dealing with the £4bn cost of the building safety crisis over the next decade, and the £11bn estimated cost to G15 alone of meeting net zero, are limiting providers’ capacity to make other investments. The pressure on existing homes is also exacerbated by the consistent failure to build enough new homes for social rent.
There are things the government can do to make a difference in collaboration with the sector.
Central to this will be an update to what is legally meant by a decent home. The Decent Homes Standard was last updated in 2006. Confirmation of how the government’s review will be progressed is urgently needed.
However, we must be clear about the need for resources and financing mechanisms to pay for the work that will be required following the review.
While we know from the English Housing Survey that social housing has better overall rates of decency than other tenures, there is clearly improvements that are needed.
Given the well-documented problems the sector and, more importantly, our residents have faced in recent years around the condition of some homes, it is difficult to underplay the scale of investment that is needed.
If the government thinks improving the condition of homes can come simply from a shift in prioritisation, the warnings from the regulator, ratings agencies and others about the sector’s capacity are falling on deaf ears.
Our capacity is under pressure like never before. There is also the harsh reality that some of the homes we provide are no longer fit for purpose. Action and honesty are needed.
One step could be to remove VAT on housing association activity to keep more cash in the sector.
Another important step would be the reintroduction of the rent convergence mechanism. Its absence leads to an annual shortfall in rental income of £67m to G15 members. Reintroducing it alongside a long-term rent settlement would offset some of the impact of the rent cap and provide more resource for providers to invest in existing homes.
“We simply must continue building new homes for social rent. If we don’t, we are only ever going to be adding more pressure on a dwindling stock of homes”
We also have to move faster to improve energy efficiency of homes. While many cases of damp and mould are related to structural and component issues providers must address, fuel poverty also plays a huge role. Bringing forward the full £3.8bn earmarked for the Social Housing Decarbonisation Fund will help improve more homes more quickly and make better use of the heating residents are paying for.
Finally, as the Better Social Housing Review agreed, we simply must continue building new homes for social rent. If we don’t, we are only ever going to be adding more pressure on a dwindling stock of homes. Of course, the government must increase grant funding, but it should also reintroduce funding for the replacement of existing homes and allow greater flexibility on the use of existing resources, such as Recycled Capital Grant Funding.
While the Budget did include some welcome cost of living support, more action is needed to strengthen the safety net. I don’t recall a time when things were tougher for residents than now.
By removing the two-child limit on income-related benefits, scrapping the five-week wait for the first Universal Credit payments, and bringing Local Housing Allowance rates back into line with the cost of homes, the government would make a real difference to so many.
All providers are rightly looking hard at how we meet the multiple issues residents and our organisations face. We need the government to be right there with us in finding the solutions to these difficult challenges.
Geeta Nanda, chair, G15, and chief executive, Metropolitan Thames Valley
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