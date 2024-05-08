After the devastation of austerity, we must put residents back at the heart of social change

Our commitment to social value cannot be separated from the fight against poverty, and the communities most affected must be at its heart, writes Soul Purpose 360’s Palma Black #UKhousing

Like many who worked in community development through housing associations, we found these careers through a desire to help others, by using our skills, knowledge and experience to benefit communities, rather than the self.

I have seen innovative and impactful programmes like SureStart come and go, and food banks become a necessary staple in society.

After more than 20 years working in social housing in community-facing roles across London and the South East, I have seen many shifts and changes in how disadvantaged communities are engaged and disengaged, supported, or not.

My first job in social housing was as a community development and social policy officer in a small, Black-led housing association in Croydon. I loved it. Engaging the community in social research using focus groups, events and more, I was able to understand local issues and their impacts, and use these findings to recommend policy changes that were adopted by the council across housing, education, social services, health, as well as the voluntary sector.

The Single Regeneration Budget and other area-based funding programmes such as SureStart meant my colleagues and I were able to involve residents and deliver projects that met direct need, to bring about positive social change.

Later, my work in estate regeneration provided opportunities to support, enable and empower residents to play active roles at the heart of decision-making in their communities and collectively build social cohesion.

Throughout my career, I have been privileged to work with some amazingly dedicated resident communities and colleagues from the statutory services and third sector, to bring about tangible changes for individuals and communities.

“This was a crucial time for social housing: the removal of funding by central government, the benefits reform with punitive charges for residents – social housing began to creak under the weight of change”

However, investing in communities didn’t come cheap. The housing sector needed to demonstrate the cost-benefit to the resident community and to the landlord. The resident voice or case studies on their own were no longer sufficient to demonstrate impact – there was a need to measure and quantify impact. Social return on investment and social proxy values became an industry in themselves.

This was a crucial time for social housing: the removal of funding by central government, the benefits reform with punitive charges for residents – social housing began to creak under the weight of change.

Almost overnight, community development was replaced with digital engagement, and employment and training staff whose focus was to ensure that residents were able to secure employment and understood how to pay their rents online and on time – a crucial risk-mitigation measure for the sector.

The Public Services (Social Value) Act 2012 had a significant impact on public sector procurement, forcing private sector developers and contractors to contribute to the communities they were working in and deriving financial benefit from.