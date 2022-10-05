Aggregator retains ‘A’ credit rating from S&P despite economic turbulence

Ratings agency S&P said THFC has a “stable outlook” and its conservative risk management and governance structures will help see the agency through this period of high inflation.

The aggregator’s management policies and governance standards were described as “adequate”, supporting robust financial ratios by mitigating the potential weakening of asset quality.

Under financial risk profile, S&P highlighted THFC’s “strict matched-funding approach that ensures the funding and liquidity ratios remain structurally above 1x”.

In its analysis, the ratings agency also noted the low industry risk of the UK social housing sector, where THFC has a loan book of more than £8bn.