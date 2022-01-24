Aggregator taps sustainability bond to provide £30m for two housing associations

Broadland Housing and RBH will borrow around £15m each, through tapping its flagship sustainability bond that launched last November.

The bond aggregator, which is owned by 66 housing associations, reported the yield on the tap was 2.729%, but said the spread of basis points over gilts was not disclosed. It also said that as the tap was placed with an investor, there was not a normal subscription process.

MORhomes launched its sustainability framework in February 2021, which requires borrowers to undergo a “sustainable housing assessment”.

The framework requires a use-of-proceeds arrangement towards affordable housing and “green buildings” and is certified by real estate consultancy Ritterwald.