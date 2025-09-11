AHP transition and Spending Review delay weaken affordable partner demand, Vistry partnerships boss says

Stephen Teagle, chief executive of Countryside Partnerships, spoke to Inside Housing after house builder Vistry’s half-year results for the end of June 2025 were released.

These showed 6,889 completions, 12% fewer than the year before. However, the firm said this level of partner demand in the first half of the year was “expected”.

Mr Teagle said: “The market has been heavily impacted by the transition from one Affordable Homes Programme (AHP) to another one. That’s part of it.

“Secondly, it’s been impacted by awaiting the outcome of the Spending Review to see what the government was going to come up with in terms of investment and capacity.