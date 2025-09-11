AHP transition and Spending Review delay weaken affordable partner demand, Vistry partnerships boss says

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The head of Vistry’s Countryside Partnerships said the transition between affordable housing programmes and the Spending Review delay have weakened demand for affordable partners.
Stephen Teagle, chief executive of Countryside Partnerships, spoke to Inside Housing after house builder Vistry’s half-year results for the end of June 2025 were released.
These showed 6,889 completions, 12% fewer than the year before. However, the firm said this level of partner demand in the first half of the year was “expected”.
Mr Teagle said: “The market has been heavily impacted by the transition from one Affordable Homes Programme (AHP) to another one. That’s part of it.
“Secondly, it’s been impacted by awaiting the outcome of the Spending Review to see what the government was going to come up with in terms of investment and capacity.
“One of the reasons why we’ve seen the market cut back in the first half is people have been waiting for the chancellor’s Spending Review, to also know what the outcome would be in respect of rent settlement.”
Sector bodies recently outlined their asks of the government on social rent convergence after the consultation closed at the end of last month.
In July, the government set an ambition to deliver around 300,000 social and affordable homes through the new £39bn programme, with at least 60% for social rent. It renamed this the Social and Affordable Homes Programme.
It also topped up the previous AHP with nearly £3bn. Vistry said it had been working closely with its affordable housing partners to identify development opportunities and had built a strong pipeline of transactions that are expected to complete in the second half of the year, with positive momentum going into 2026.
Mr Teagle said: “We like to work with our partners at the early stage of delivery, so we can frame what we’re developing to align with their requirements: social rent, shared ownership. It allows us to deploy government funding directly ourselves as a strategic partner.”
Mr Teagle is not the only one in the sector highlighting difficult trading conditions. Last week, several experts told Inside Housing that uncertainty about government policy was spooking financial markets.
Earlier this month, Homes England signed a new joint-venture agreement with Countryside Properties, a Vistry Group subsidiary. The group believes this “will accelerate the development of large-scale residential sites across the country”.
Elsewhere in its latest trading update, Vistry delivered adjusted operating profit of £124.4m, down from £161.8m in the same period last year, and adjusted profit before tax of £80.6m, down by £40m. It told the stock market this was “in line with expectations”.
Reported operating profit and reported profit before tax also dropped by more than £50m each, at £58.1m and £40.9m, respectively.
Mr Teagle said: “As a partnerships business, we have got a unique opportunity to step up now with partners, with the additional funding and the additional capacity that has been generated, to play our part in delivering new homes. That’s good for our business, but it’s good also for the government and for the housing supply.”
The firm’s total average selling price increased by 4% to £283,000, and its forward order book totals £4.3bn. Of this, 89% of the partner-funded sales are forward sold, but Vistry “remains mindful that demand will continue to be influenced by macroeconomic uncertainties”.
Greg Fitzgerald, chief executive of Vistry, said: “The group’s first-half performance was in line with expectations and we are well positioned to deliver for the full year.
“Working with our partners, we have a strong pipeline of development opportunities which will drive our second-half performance, with an expected significant step-up in completions and profits.
“The group also made good progress with its target of reducing debt levels, with net debt as at 30 June of £293m significantly better than expectations.”
This debt reduction was driven by a focus on cash performance, including the management of work in progress and the successful completion of refinancing, with £900m of facilities extended to April 2028 on unchanged terms.
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