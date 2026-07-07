AI-generated complaints are arriving, and we are not prepared

If you haven’t encountered tenants using AI yet, you will. They arrive citing Section 11 of the Landlord and Tenant Act 1985, or the relevant grounds under the Renting Homes Act, or the pre-action protocol for housing disrepair. They reference deadlines and response timeframes.

They are formatted, coherent and confident. In some cases, they are accompanied by evidence packs with timestamped photographs and app-generated reports on damp and mould conditions produced using image recognition technology.

A tenant using an AI tool can produce in minutes what used to take an afternoon with a solicitor. The complaint arrives well structured, legally referenced and ready to escalate.

“The legislation is more complex. The complaints are more legally precise. The volume is increasing. However, the staffing levels at most housing associations have not moved to match any of that”

One of the important things the sector needs to understand is that it doesn’t matter how a complaint is generated. Courts and the Housing Ombudsman have been clear on this. It’s the content that counts, not the author.

Dismissing an AI-generated complaint as automated spam or not taking it seriously because it looks like it was produced by a machine is a procedural mistake that can result in a finding of maladministration. It’s the dismissal that becomes the biggest problem.

Tenants are doing exactly what anyone would do if they had access to better information. Nineteen years ago a letter challenging a housing decision might arrive once in a while written in general terms expressing a grievance. Now it arrives citing specific clauses, referencing the Ombudsman’s complaint-handling code, and potentially copied to a ‘no-win, no-fee’ solicitor who has used AI to pre-screen the claim for viability.

The legislation is more complex. The complaints are more legally precise. The volume is increasing. However, the staffing levels at most housing associations have not moved to match any of that.

I’m afraid I don’t have the answers, but I have some thoughts from the frontline.

Firstly, the sector needs to start measuring this. How many complaints in the last year showed signs of AI-assisted drafting? How long did they take to process compared with standard complaints? Until we have that data, we’re arguing from instinct rather than evidence.

Secondly, training needs to catch up. Housing officers need to be comfortable with legally precise correspondence and not try to out-argue it, but to respond to it with equal rigour.

Thirdly, the sector needs an honest conversation about capacity and what the new legislative environment actually demands. New legal duties have arrived without the resources to meet them.

Finally, if AI can generate a legally precise complaint in minutes, we should be asking whether AI can help us respond to it appropriately too. There are tools that could help officers manage the volume without cutting corners on quality.

The inbox is getting smarter. The legislation is more demanding. The people we serve are better equipped to hold us to account than at any previous point in my career. Are we ready?

Ernie Capener, ASB officer