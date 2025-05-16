Alarming trends in anti-social behaviour

Organisations responsible for tackling ASB – including the police, councils, housing associations, community groups and charities – often operate under immense strain due to budget cuts, rising demand and a fragmented support landscape. Satisfaction with their response remains low: 46% for police, 48% for councils, 55% for housing associations and only 20% for community groups and charities.

A multi-agency approach with effective information sharing is essential. While not a silver bullet, we are calling for a single, national information-sharing agreement to empower practitioners and streamline support.

Data plays a vital role in understanding and addressing ASB. However, it is largely gathered through reports from victims and community members. Unfortunately, 41% of respondents who witnessed ASB but didn’t report it, did not view ASB as serious enough to report, and 20% were unsure how or to whom they should report it.

“41% of respondents who witnessed ASB but didn’t report it, did not view ASB as serious enough to report”

These barriers hinder victims, impede agency intervention and deprive policymakers of essential data. That’s why we are committed to eliminating these obstacles.

We propose a long-term, nationwide communications campaign focused on educating victims and witnesses about their rights, the support that is available and reporting mechanisms. Additionally, we advocate for a unified reporting platform – be it a single phone number, website or app – accessible for everyone.

Timely action is crucial. Left unaddressed, ASB can severely harm individuals’ mental well-being and weaken the fabric of communities. New legislative efforts, including the Renters’ Rights Bill and the Crime and Policing Bill, offer potential remedies.

However, if these policies impose additional burdens on an already overstretched court system, especially with the removal of Section 21, they could worsen the situation. With court delays reaching up to two years in some cases, urgent reform is needed. We therefore strongly support the creation of a specialist housing court and call for significant investment in the civil justice system.

It is encouraging that ASB remains a priority for the government. New policies such as the Crime and Policing Bill aim to address some of the most harmful aspects of ASB, especially in public spaces.

Yet policy alone cannot act swiftly enough. We need easy reporting methods for ASB, a national information-sharing agreement and guaranteed support for victims.

Harrison Box, policy officer, Resolve