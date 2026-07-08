‘Alarming two-tier’ divide between government-funded and developer-led remediation schemes, new research warns

In 2022, 53 house builders signed government-led pledges accepting responsibility for fixing life-critical defects in 2,604 buildings they developed.

The latest government figures suggest that more than 1,300 buildings have yet to make a meaningful start on remediation, leaving residents in nearly 80,000 homes in unsafe buildings.

For social housing blocks, those with unsafe cladding that are not due to be remediated for at least a decade have increased by 18% in the past three months.

Data collected from TPI’s members found 58% of developer-pledged projects remain at the early stages (application or scoping).

Only 10% of developer-pledged buildings are complete, compared to 26% of government-funded projects. Just 10% of developer-pledged projects have commenced on site, up from 6% last year.

By comparison, 40% of government-funded projects are on site or in completion stages, compared to 19% of developer-pledged projects.

A total of 26% of government-funded remediation projects are now complete, up from 13% the previous year. Meanwhile, only 14% remain at early stages, down sharply from 41% last year.

The findings come following the King’s Speech in May, which confirmed that a Remediation Bill will be brought forward in the next parliamentary session.

As a result of the findings, TPI is calling on the government to use the legislation to introduce a backstop – a legal enforcement mechanism that automatically kicks in if a developer fails to meet a remediation deadline – that currently will apply only to landlords and not developers.

It is also calling for the scope of the bill to cover internal safety defects as well as external cladding.

Mr Bulmer added: “The government’s Remediation Bill is an opportunity to give developers a legally binding backstop that reassures residents that every step legally possible is being taken to make their homes safe. Pledged developers need a hard deadline to ensure there are no more unnecessary delays.”