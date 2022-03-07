Aldgate fire: Network Homes manages flats in high-rise block hit by blaze

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Network Homes manages a number of flats within the high-rise block in Aldgate, east London, that was hit by a huge fire on Monday, Inside Housing has learned.
Twenty fire engines and more than 125 firefighters are currently fighting the blaze, which started on Monday afternoon in one of the top floors of the Relay Building in Aldgate, east London.
Images from the scene showed materials falling from the building onto the road below as firefighters attempted to cordon off the busy London street. The London Fire Brigade has warned people to stay away from the scene.
Network Homes has now confirmed that it is a leaseholder in the block and is responsible for a number of flats within the building, and has now sent staff members down to provide support to residents.
Inside Housing understands the flats belonging to Network Homes stretch across the seventh and 11th floors.
Eyewitnesses at the scene reported seeing the road full of shattered glass as panes from the building fell onto the floor below.
More than 60 people were understood to have been evacuated from the block and it is believed there are no injuries.
In a statement from Network Homes, a spokesperson said: “We’re pleased to see everyone has been safely evacuated from the building. As soon as we became aware of the situation, we sent a team to the building to provide support to residents and they remained on site into the evening.
“Network Homes is a leaseholder of 75 flats across floors seven to 11 of this building. Overall responsibility for the building lies with the freeholder, and we actively engage with their managing agent on fire safety measures.”
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