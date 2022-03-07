Aldgate fire: Network Homes manages flats in high-rise block hit by blaze

Twenty fire engines and more than 125 firefighters are currently fighting the blaze, which started on Monday afternoon in one of the top floors of the Relay Building in Aldgate, east London.

Images from the scene showed materials falling from the building onto the road below as firefighters attempted to cordon off the busy London street. The London Fire Brigade has warned people to stay away from the scene.

Network Homes has now confirmed that it is a leaseholder in the block and is responsible for a number of flats within the building, and has now sent staff members down to provide support to residents.