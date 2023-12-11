All I want for Christmas is a long-term plan for housing

As we enter the festive season, all @nickatkin_yh says he wants is a long-term plan for #UKhousing

In June, the National Housing Federation (NHF) set out what could happen if we fail to tackle the housing crisis: more children living in unsuitable temporary housing, an increase in homelessness, a worsening affordability crisis and a rise in homes with heating systems that plunge more families into fuel poverty.

A recent report by the Joseph Rowntree Foundation revealed that one million children in the UK experienced “horrifying levels of destitution” last year. This is classified as the most extreme level of poverty, with families unable to meet their most basic needs of keeping warm, dry, clean and fed.

The need for a long-term plan for housing is clear. Despite being the sixth-largest economy in the world*, there are 8.5 million people in England who can’t access the housing they need and around 4.2 million children living in poverty in the UK.

Homes for the North recently published The Plan for More and Better Homes. While this is a long-term plan to build capacity for economic growth and greater opportunity in communities across the North, the principles can be applied nationwide.

So, with a general election looming, what does the sector need from the next government?

Funding

The maths is simple. We can’t build the affordable homes we need without more funding.

The government is projected to spend £484.1bn on health, education and welfare in 2025-26. If it spent just 1.95%** of that on housing, we’d be able to build the 145,000 affordable homes the NHF says we need to build each year.

We need politicians – both current and newly elected – to understand how access to good-quality affordable housing increases positive health outcomes, improves a child’s school attainment and reduces the need for state welfare intervention.

Housing will be one of the key battlegrounds ahead of the next election, with all three main political parties committing to building more homes in some way, shape or form. The ideas are there, but the funding isn’t.

Right now, the biggest block to progress in the housing crisis is politics. Housing shouldn’t be a political issue. It should be a fundamental right.

Alongside strong civic leadership and a strategic vision, landlords need certainty in two forms.

First, they need long-term funding at the right levels for a minimum of five years. Many of the new build and regeneration projects we’re involved in are complex and span several years, so longer-term funding is vital. This would require the Treasury to commit to funding the Affordable Homes Programme beyond the current term.

Second, they need certainty to continue to develop rents. There’s a lack of confidence in the existing rent settlement – hardly surprising when you consider that for five of the past eight years it’s been in place the government has changed how rents are set.

We should follow the approach adopted for interest rates and take the politics out of the process. Perhaps rents and Local Housing Allowance could be set by an independent body.