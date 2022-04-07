All major English housing associations increase rent by maximum amount

The survey, which polled 243 UK social landlords, found that all of the English housing associations Inside Housing has figures for are hiking tenants’ rent by 4.1%.

Inside Housing asked the country’s top 50 largest housing associations how much they would be raising their rents by, with all 38 English associations that responded opting for the maximum level.

The organisations said the rent rises – September’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation rate plus 1% as set by the government – ensure that “vital investment work” is done, while they are also facing financial pressures such as rising costs related to inflation.

Overall, nine out of 10 (91%) of the UK-wide housing associations polled are increasing rents by the maximum 4.1%. The average UK housing association rent rise is 4%.

However, it is Scottish housing associations that have brought this average down, with Link Housing, Wheatley (including Glasgow Housing Association) and Hillcrest Homes only increasing their rents by 3%, 1.9% and 3.5% respectively for the next 12 months.

Around four in every five (81%) of the English councils surveyed are also raising their rents by the maximum rate. Of the English councils, just two – Wandsworth and Dartford – have opted to freeze rents for the coming year. On average, English councils are upping bills by 3.75% on average.