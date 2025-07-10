All new homes in Scotland should meet common design standard for accessibility needs, says SFHA

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All new homes in Scotland should meet a common design standard for accessibility, the Scottish Federation of Housing Associations (SFHA) has said.
In a new policy paper, the group highlights Scotland’s lack of accessible and adapted mainstream homes and the challenges around providing specialist housing.
It warns that many homes are not suitable for the needs of the country’s ageing population, and the situation could worsen, severely affecting the NHS and social care.
The SFHA, which represents 98% of Scotland’s housing associations, is now calling for a review of the design guide, Housing for Varying Needs, to be completed as a priority.
This is so that a new cross-tenure design standard for all new builds can be created and to make sure grant funding from the Affordable Housing Supply Programme supports all aspects of accessibility.
The group also wants MSPs to create a national strategy for housing the elderly and people with disabilities, and is calling for grant levels for social housing to allow investment into smart technologies.
Susie Fitton, policy manager at the SFHA and author of the report, said: “The devastating impact of Scotland’s housing emergency is well-documented.
“We desperately need more homes being built, but we need to be strategic about the design of these homes, to ensure they will serve the needs of people as they age.
“Most of our current housing stock was designed for a previous century and we must update our approach.”
More than 70% of homes in Scotland were built before 1982 and more than a quarter of the country’s population is projected to be aged 65 or over within two decades.
The SFHA claimed that despite it raising concerns about the impact of unsuitable housing and the probable worsening of the situation, the Scottish government’s accessible housing working group had not met since 2021.
Ms Fitton added: “Across Scotland, there are around 78,000 people we currently know need an adaptation to live independently in their home. The real number is likely to be higher, and it will only climb as our population gets older.
“We want to see a national accessible housing strategy. Policymakers must ensure that the funding and systems in place for delivering adaptations are significantly improved to meet the need.
“And the best way to make our homes fit for the future will be through making them accessible in the first place, which is why we need a common design standard across all types of homes.
“Meeting the needs of our ageing population will require radical and innovative solutions, which include embracing technological change. Given [that] technology can allow people to live independently and prevent injuries and hospital admissions, then policymakers must ensure social housing grant levels are enough to invest in such preventative technology from the outset when building new homes.”
In response, a Scottish government spokesperson said: “We are ensuring that older and disabled people in Scotland have choice, dignity and freedom to access suitable homes to enable them to participate as full and equal citizens.
“Adaptations play a vital role, which is why we have more than doubled the Registered Social Landlords Adaptations Programme budget to £20.9m for 2025-26.
“This significant increase from the £8.245m budget for 2024-25 reflects the importance of delivering necessary adaptations to enable disabled people to live independently at home for as long as possible.”
Nations across the UK have a similar issue. In January, a leading charity warned that one in five people over the age of 50 in England live in homes that could be making their health conditions worse.
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