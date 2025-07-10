All new homes in Scotland should meet common design standard for accessibility needs, says SFHA

All new homes in Scotland should be built to a common accessible-design standard, says SFHA #UKhousing

The SFHA, which represents 98% of Scotland’s housing associations, is now calling for a review of the design guide, Housing for Varying Needs , to be completed as a priority.

It warns that many homes are not suitable for the needs of the country’s ageing population, and the situation could worsen, severely affecting the NHS and social care.

In a new policy paper , the group highlights Scotland’s lack of accessible and adapted mainstream homes and the challenges around providing specialist housing.

This is so that a new cross-tenure design standard for all new builds can be created and to make sure grant funding from the Affordable Housing Supply Programme supports all aspects of accessibility.

The group also wants MSPs to create a national strategy for housing the elderly and people with disabilities, and is calling for grant levels for social housing to allow investment into smart technologies.

Susie Fitton, policy manager at the SFHA and author of the report, said: “The devastating impact of Scotland’s housing emergency is well-documented.

“We desperately need more homes being built, but we need to be strategic about the design of these homes, to ensure they will serve the needs of people as they age.

“Most of our current housing stock was designed for a previous century and we must update our approach.”

More than 70% of homes in Scotland were built before 1982 and more than a quarter of the country’s population is projected to be aged 65 or over within two decades.

The SFHA claimed that despite it raising concerns about the impact of unsuitable housing and the probable worsening of the situation, the Scottish government’s accessible housing working group had not met since 2021.