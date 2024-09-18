All our tenants deserve access to fitness and well-being

As a social enterprise, we also own or manage more than 100 leisure centres across England through Places Leisure and to mark National Fitness Day on 18 September we are letting anyone use our facilities for completely free for five days so they can see what they have to offer and work out what works for them.

Then beyond the free pass, we offer discounted memberships to all of our social housing customers, those receiving certain benefits, people with disabilities as well as younger people.

Places Leisure’s priority is to ensure fitness is accessible to everyone and we continue to drive initiatives that aim to tear down barriers that exclude parts of society. A great example of this is the Big Sister Project, which we’ve rolled out nationwide to encourage girls aged between nine and 15 into sport and exercise.

It’s not just areas where we have leisure centres that we look to make a positive impact. Places Leisure gets on the road and delivers health and fitness services to our local communities in a variety of ways. We have organised sports day activities to children across a whole range of different communities, ranging from attending local parks and open space areas in the school holidays, to individual local events for children and young adults in social housing and social care.

“Earlier this year we polled 4,000 members of the public from across all different housing circumstances and 70% said they believed all new housing developments or projects should include new health and/or leisure facilities such as gyms or well-being centres for all ages”

So, what else should we be doing within housing to help? Earlier this year we polled 4,000 members of the public from across all different housing circumstances and 70% said they believed all new housing developments or projects should include new health and/or leisure facilities such as gyms or well-being centres for all ages. Perhaps even more telling, only 6% disagreed.

This clearly highlights why it’s so important that as a sector we think beyond homes and build communities that allow people to thrive in every possible way, and health and well-being is a vital ingredient. That’s why within our plans to deliver 8,500 new homes at Gilston Park Estate, we have put active lifestyles into the heart of our design. There will be more than 500 hectares of open green space, parks and playing fields and easy access to sport and leisure facilities as well as cycle and walk trails.

It’s everyone’s right to be able to live a happier and healthier life and we must deliver a society that allows everyone the same opportunity to do so.

Greg Reed, group chief executive, Places for People