ALMO appoints interim boss after chief executive leaves to join troubled council

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An east London-based ALMO has appointed an interim chief executive following the departure of its current boss.
Ann Otesanya will take on the role at Tower Hamlets Homes (THH), which manages 21,000 homes on behalf of the council, for at least nine months. She replaces Susmita Sen, who recently joined troubled Croydon Council as its new corporate director of housing.
The local authority has come under fire in the past year after ITV News found residents living in terrible housing conditions.
Ms Sen said she hoped the support she received at THH, where she served as chief executive for seven years, would be extended to Ms Otesanya.
Ms Otesanya, who said she was “delighted” to take on the role, has been THH’s director of neighbourhood services since 2016.
She directly manages the environmental services, leasehold services, neighbourhoods and rents functions.
She has over 25 years of experience delivering social housing services, including at the Enfield Council and Hillingdon Homes.
Ms Otesanya said: “It is a privilege to lead a well-respected organisation that recognises the fundamental right to a good-quality, affordable home and has such a strong focus on delivering this for individuals, families and communities.”
Ann Lucas, chair of THH, said Ms Otesanya will serve in the post for a minimum of nine months while the organisation recruits for a permanent candidate.
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