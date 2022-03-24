ALMO appoints interim boss after chief executive leaves to join troubled council

Ann Otesanya will take on the role at Tower Hamlets Homes (THH), which manages 21,000 homes on behalf of the council, for at least nine months. She replaces Susmita Sen, who recently joined troubled Croydon Council as its new corporate director of housing.

The local authority has come under fire in the past year after ITV News found residents living in terrible housing conditions.

Ms Sen said she hoped the support she received at THH, where she served as chief executive for seven years, would be extended to Ms Otesanya.