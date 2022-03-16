ALMO ‘assessing steps’ on schemes after offsite builder enters administration

Lewisham Homes made the statement after builder Caledonian Modular, which was developing 65 modular homes across two locations, entered administration last week.

As a result of the administration, Caledonian has made 28 employees, around 10% of the total workforce, redundant.

Latest accounts filed at Companies House for the year to March 21 2020 showed the firm made a pre-tax loss of £2.8m from turnover of £45.3m and employed 222 staff.

Administrators Alvarez & Marsal said it is looking for a new buyer for the firm.

Lewisham Homes announced in October 2020 that it had appointed the offsite firm to deliver 65 homes in the first of two projects across two locations in London using precision manufactured housing methods.