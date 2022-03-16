ALMO ‘assessing steps’ on schemes after offsite builder enters administration

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A London-based ALMO is looking at “next steps” after the offsite builder it had appointed to develop two of its sites entered administration.
Lewisham Homes made the statement after builder Caledonian Modular, which was developing 65 modular homes across two locations, entered administration last week.
As a result of the administration, Caledonian has made 28 employees, around 10% of the total workforce, redundant.
Latest accounts filed at Companies House for the year to March 21 2020 showed the firm made a pre-tax loss of £2.8m from turnover of £45.3m and employed 222 staff.
Administrators Alvarez & Marsal said it is looking for a new buyer for the firm.
Lewisham Homes announced in October 2020 that it had appointed the offsite firm to deliver 65 homes in the first of two projects across two locations in London using precision manufactured housing methods.
The Home Park development in Sydenham was set to comprise 31 new family homes for social rent.
The second site at Edward Street in Deptford will deliver 34 family homes for temporary accommodation, with retail homes on the ground floor and public space including a small urban square.
But a Lewisham Homes spokesperson has confirmed that the landlord is “currently in the process of assessing next steps following this announcement so that work can continue on both of these schemes”.
A spokesperson for Alvarez & Marsal said: “Mark Firmin and Mike Denny of Alvarez & Marsal were appointed as joint administrators of Caledonian Modular Limited on 8th March 2022. The administrators are continuing to trade the business while exploring all possible options for its future, including finding a new buyer.
“Regrettably, 28 employees, around 10% of the total workforce, have been made redundant as part of the administration process. Every effort will be made to support them during this difficult time.”
In January, Lewisham Homes revealed it had developed a damp and disrepair action plan after a tenant’s poor housing conditions were exposed by an ITV News investigation.
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