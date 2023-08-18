The Housing Ombudsman told the chief executive of Six Town Housing, Bury Council’s ALMO, to apologise directly to the Manchester resident after her noise nuisance complaints were ignored or not acted on properly for nearly two years.

When staff did acknowledge the complaints, they made inappropriate remarks, including officers saying in internal correspondence that they “could not be bothered to add the resident’s calls to its system”, according to the ombudsman.

The watchdog found one case of severe maladministration for Six Town Housing’s handling of the resident’s reports of anti-social behaviour, and a separate case of maladministration for its handling of the resident’s complaints.

The ALMO was ordered to pay £1,100 in compensation to the resident.

The ruling comes just over two months after it was announced that Bury Council had decided take back control of the homes managed by Six Town Housing.

The ALMO, set up in 2005, manages 7,700 homes on behalf of the local authority.