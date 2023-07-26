ALMO sees delivered repairs increase by nearly 40,000

According to a council document, Your Homes Newcastle (YHN) completed 123,795 repairs in 2022-23, compared to 85,000 in 2019-20, with repairs rising exponentially each year.

The 46% increase emerged in a repairs and maintenance service update going before the council’s overview and scrutiny committee on Thursday.

It cites significant pressures on the service and outlines improvement actions YHN is taking.

Repairs and construction services were transferred from the council to YHN in 2018; staff are still employed by NCC, but YHN manages the service.

Earlier this month, it emerged that the ALMO might be coming back under the direct control of the council.

Following a review of its housing services delivery, officers concluded that closing YHN was the preferred option out of the three put forward to respond to regulatory changes and growing financial pressures the council is under.