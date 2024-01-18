The research was carried out by data firm Housemark and commissioned by the National Federation of ALMOs (NFA), and covers the first six months of data on the TSMs. It found that 76% of ALMO tenants are satisfied with their landlord’s services overall, compared with the direct council management median of 65%.

As part of its new powers and focus on consumer regulation, the English regulator created 22 TSMs, which were finalised and published in September 2022.

Data on TSMs started being collected on 1 April 2023, through tenant perception surveys and landlord data. These cover five main themes: repairs, building safety, effective complaint-handling, respectful and helpful tenant engagement, and responsible neighbourhood management.

Of the total TSMs, 10 must be answered by social landlords, with the remaining 12 perception questions to be answered by tenants. The data must be then sent to the regulator, which will publish the information later this year.

In November, the Regulator of Social Housing (RSH) confirmed a submission deadline of 30 June 2024 for landlords that own more than 1,000 homes.

Inside Housing’s research revealed how social landlords are approaching the TSMs in August.