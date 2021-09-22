Almost 100 high-rises in Scotland found to have HPL cladding

A data-collection exercise undertaken by the Scottish government has identified 393 buildings with high-pressure laminate (HPL) cladding, of which 95 are high-rise domestic blocks.

This accounts for 12% of all of the high-rise blocks in Scotland, the data for which was supplied by local authorities using building warrant records.

Of the 95 blocks with HPL, 84 (88%) were owned by local authorities, 10 (11%) were in private ownership and one was owned by a registered social landlord.

The remaining buildings with HPL cladding include 253 schools, 27 colleges and universities, seven care homes, five hospitals, five hotels and one prison.

HPL cladding has come under scrutiny since the Grenfell Tower fire due to fears that it could pose a similar risk to the aluminium composite material (ACM) panels used on the London high-rise.

Following the fire, the UK government conducted a BS 8414 test of a cladding system using HPL cladding combined with non-combustible wool insulation and fire barriers.