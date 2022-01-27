Almost 30% fewer Section 106 shared ownership properties to be delivered as a result of First Homes, analysis finds

Research by Savills calculated that 2,531 (29%) fewer shared ownership properties will be delivered per year through Section 106 agreements when First Homes are fully rolled out into planning policy.

First announced in February 2020, First Homes is a new tenure that will see new build properties offered to first-time buyers at a 30% discount on market rates.

The discounts will mainly be funded through Section 106 planning contributions from developers, with the government also running a 1,500-home pilot as part of its Affordable Homes Programme 2021-26.

Ministers are currently in the process of implementing changes to national planning guidance that will see First Homes account for 25% of all affordable homes secured through the planning process.