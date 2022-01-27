Almost 30% fewer Section 106 shared ownership properties to be delivered as a result of First Homes, analysis finds

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Roughly 2,500 fewer shared ownership properties will be funded through the planning system in England as a result of the government’s First Homes policy, an analysis has found.
Research by Savills calculated that 2,531 (29%) fewer shared ownership properties will be delivered per year through Section 106 agreements when First Homes are fully rolled out into planning policy.
First announced in February 2020, First Homes is a new tenure that will see new build properties offered to first-time buyers at a 30% discount on market rates.
The discounts will mainly be funded through Section 106 planning contributions from developers, with the government also running a 1,500-home pilot as part of its Affordable Homes Programme 2021-26.
Ministers are currently in the process of implementing changes to national planning guidance that will see First Homes account for 25% of all affordable homes secured through the planning process.
Shared ownership and affordable rent properties will see the biggest reduction as a result of these changes, as the guidance states that local plans must deliver the same percentage of social housing as they did previously.
For example, if a local plan currently requires an affordable housing mix of 40% social rent, 40% affordable rent and 20% shared ownership, it should be amended to a mix of 25% First Homes, 40% social rent, 23% affordable rent and 12% shared ownership.
Savills calculated a 2,531 reduction in shared ownership properties based on the current three-year average of 8,860 shared ownership properties being delivered through the planning system per annum.
Using the same logic, the introduction of First Homes will see 3,804 (29%) fewer affordable rent homes delivered through Section 106 agreements per year, based on a three-year average of 13,316 homes per year.
There will also be a small reduction in other affordable homeownership properties, which will reduce by 314 (33%), and intermediate rent, down 267 (29%).
In return, the analysis finds that 6,915 First Homes will be delivered through Section 106 agreements.
In a comment piece for Inside Housing, Matthew Bailes, chief executive of Paradigm Housing, called on the housing secretary Michael Gove to delay the implementation of First Homes.
He said First Homes will “materially reduce developers’ margins, and in some cases make schemes unviable” due to the high discounts on offer and the fact that developers will only get the receipt when homes are sold.
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