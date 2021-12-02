Almost 700 people died while homeless last year, official estimates show

Despite the total being an 11.6% fall on the previous year and the first decrease since 2014, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) warned the figure was not “statistically significant” as it was likely to be an underestimate due to the pandemic.

The ONS said the Everyone In scheme, designed to accommodate rough sleepers during the height of the pandemic, had made it more difficult to officially identify people who were homeless through its mortality records.

Around 37,000 people have been provided with emergency accommodation since March 2020, the ONS said.

The 668 figure still represents a 43% increase on the number of deaths registered in 2013, when records began.

Around four out of 10 deaths were related to drug poisoning, which is consistent with previous years, the figures showed. Suicides fell by around a third to 74, compared with a high of 112 in 2019.

An estimated 13 deaths, or 2% of the total, involved coronavirus, with the majority hapening during the first wave, the ONS said.

The mean average age of homeless men dying was 45.9 years, while for women it was 41.6 years.