Almost a third of people placed in supported housing return to homelessness after three years, new research finds

Almost a third of people placed in supported housing returned to homelessness after roughly three years, while a further third experienced “insecure outcomes”, according to new research into services in Bristol #UKhousing

The data, compiled into three policy papers published last week , set out a breakdown in outcomes after 3.08 years in supported housing for routes that started between 2017 and 2022.

They analysed quantitative data about supported housing in the city between 2017 and 2025 using a database shared between the local authority and service providers.

Researchers at the University of Bristol found “substantially higher” odds of worse outcomes from supported housing services and of experiencing multiple returns for people with support needs relating to substance use, sex work, offending and rough sleeping.

It found that 34% of people moved into independent accommodation such as a private or social tenancy, 33% were defined as insecure – such as staying with friends and family, in custody or in hospital – and 30% were evicted or abandoned.

If people remained in supported housing after the three-year period, their route was categorised as independent accommodation if they were in self-contained flats, or as insecure if they were in a hostel or shared supported housing.

This analysis focused on housing for single adults and couples in Bristol’s adult homelessness supported accommodation (BAHSA).

David Ingerslev, co-author of the research, said the policy reports and analysis will feed into Bristol’s supported housing strategy and future commissioning of services.

“We are in discussions about whether they can feed into national supported-housing policy decisions,” he added in a post on LinkedIn.

The analysis also found that being a refugee or migrant from outside Europe was associated with better outcomes, including lower odds of returning to homelessness or having an insecure outcome, compared with securing independent accommodation.