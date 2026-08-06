Almost a third of people placed in supported housing return to homelessness after three years, new research finds

Almost a third of people placed in supported housing returned to homelessness after roughly three years, while a further third experienced “insecure outcomes”, according to new research into services in Bristol.
Researchers at the University of Bristol found “substantially higher” odds of worse outcomes from supported housing services and of experiencing multiple returns for people with support needs relating to substance use, sex work, offending and rough sleeping.
They analysed quantitative data about supported housing in the city between 2017 and 2025 using a database shared between the local authority and service providers.
The data, compiled into three policy papers published last week, set out a breakdown in outcomes after 3.08 years in supported housing for routes that started between 2017 and 2022.
It found that 34% of people moved into independent accommodation such as a private or social tenancy, 33% were defined as insecure – such as staying with friends and family, in custody or in hospital – and 30% were evicted or abandoned.
If people remained in supported housing after the three-year period, their route was categorised as independent accommodation if they were in self-contained flats, or as insecure if they were in a hostel or shared supported housing.
This analysis focused on housing for single adults and couples in Bristol’s adult homelessness supported accommodation (BAHSA).
David Ingerslev, co-author of the research, said the policy reports and analysis will feed into Bristol’s supported housing strategy and future commissioning of services.
“We are in discussions about whether they can feed into national supported-housing policy decisions,” he added in a post on LinkedIn.
The analysis also found that being a refugee or migrant from outside Europe was associated with better outcomes, including lower odds of returning to homelessness or having an insecure outcome, compared with securing independent accommodation.
The researchers said this could be explained by “high resilience, motivation and capabilities for people in this group”, given the challenges involved in leaving their homeland, travelling to the UK and claiming asylum.
Women have slightly lower odds than men of returning to homelessness, the policy paper said, which could be related to “women seeking to avoid the greater risks they face when rough sleeping”, among other reasons.
The researchers said policymakers should “avoid blanket responses that ignore gender differences”, given that men have nearly three times the prevalence of support needs related to offending, while only women have support needs related to sex work.
The research found that the vast majority of people (78%) only had one route through BAHSA during the 7.5-year study period.
“A positive finding that people with lived experience, practitioners and policymakers involved in this project found surprising was that returning to use supported housing was not as common in BAHSA as they had anticipated,” the policy paper said.
When analysing the odds of returning to supported housing after exiting, the research revealed a “large to very large increase” associated with LGBTQ+ people.
The researchers said this was an “unexpected finding”, and suggested LGBTQ+ people may be “more frequently experiencing discrimination or harassment in independent accommodation”.
Councils are currently preparing local supported housing strategies which will set out supply, unmet need and future demand. These strategies must be completed by April next year under the Supported Housing (Regulatory Oversight) Act.
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