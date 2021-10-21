Almost four million low-income households in bill arrears, new study reveals

The charity has called on the government to consider reinstating the £20-a-week boost to Universal Credit in the face of a cost of living crisis this coming winter. Millions of low-income households have faced higher energy bills due to the spike in gas and electricity prices over the past few months.

The research found that prior to the pandemic, 11% of low-income households were behind on paying at least one household bill or credit commitment. However, this figure has now risen to a third of all low-income families finding themselves in arrears.