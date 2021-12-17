Only 57% of shared ownership residents satisfied with their social landlord

Analysis by Housemark on tenant satisfaction metrics (TSM) collated by the Regulator for Social Housing have found that only 57% of shared owners are satisfied with their landlord – 26% lower than their social housing tenant equivalents.

The figures also showed that one in three tenants does not believe their landlord listens to their views and acts upon them.

According to Housemark, leading landlords are rethinking resident engagement to move beyond formal structures, harness technology to widen participation and exploring ways to co-design services with residents.

Laurice Ponting, chief executive of Housemark, said: “As Housemark already collects and analyses satisfaction and performance data, we are in a unique position to assess how the sector currently shapes up against the proposed TSMs, highlight trends and identify the drivers of good performance.