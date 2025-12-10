Almost half of social home builds in Northern Ireland could be scrapped under new rates 

The Northern Ireland Federation of Housing Associations (NIFHA) has analysed the impact of the grant cut, announced in October by minister for communities Gordon Lyons, that will reduce the rates for social housing new build grants from 54% to 46%.

The new rates will come into effect on 1 December and last until the end of 2026-7.

In March, the Northern Ireland Executive set a target to begin 5,850 new social homes by 2027 to address the 50,000 households currently on the country’s housing waiting list, almost a quarter of whom are in Belfast.