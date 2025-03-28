Almshouses help fend off homelessness, so why are they ignored?

Almshouses provide homes for over 36,000 people, yet the charity sector is often left out of conversations on the housing crisis, says Will Forster MP #UKHousing

And is that any wonder? Social housing stock has been stripped back and neglected by successive governments, disproportionately affecting the most vulnerable in society.

The numbers speak for themselves. In England alone, there are now a staggering 1.3 million households on the waiting list for social housing.

We are failing to house the nation adequately. This stark reality is at the forefront of all our decisions on the HCLGC, and especially for myself as the MP for Woking, with housing being the top issue in my postbag.

Those who need support, for a number of reasons are not provided it, which leads to a variety of issues, including, in the most extreme cases, homelessness. Despite our best efforts on the committee, this will be a long fix, taking years of the right policy and long-term investment in all forms of housing.

It is apparent that a collaborative approach is the solution for housing in the UK, and it involves house builders, housing associations, charities and local government working together towards new solutions.

The charity sector, in particular, is one which helps to alleviate the housing crisis and provide homes to those in need. But it is a sector often omitted from these vital conversations.

“Almshouses are perhaps the most plentiful, but most overlooked, example of charity housing”

Almshouses are perhaps the most plentiful, but most overlooked, example of charity housing. This is a surprisingly unknown form of housing which is one of the oldest forms of philanthropy in the UK, dating back well over 1,000 years.

I met The Almshouse Association in parliament recently. It outlined the important work of the more than 1,600 independent charities it represents.

In Britain today, almshouses provide homes for over 36,000 people – fending off homelessness and loneliness, through having a history of facilitating supported living for the elderly, but also families and younger people.

However, as Nick Phillips, chief executive of the association, informed me during our meeting, it is an uphill battle for the charity housing sector, as it is often ignored by policymakers.