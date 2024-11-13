Almshouses need to be recognised as social housing to be able to reach their full potential

Almshouses are social housing in its earliest form, yet they’re still denied social housing status, writes Nick Phillips, chief executive of the Almshouse Association #UKhousing

Almshouses were delivering affordable housing in rural and local communities well before housing associations and local authorities, with the oldest still in existence dating from 990.

From Tudor half-timbered cottages in Coventry, to newly built flats in central London, this form of social housing is as diverse as the people it accommodates.

At the heart of our towns and cities the length and breadth of the UK are thousands of almshouses. Over 37,000 people rely on these charities to provide not just somewhere to stay, but a home and community.

Almshouses are a unique form of charity, offering homes in small communities of good neighbours. As charities, all almshouses comply with the terms of the definition supplied by the Charity Commission. Because of this, almshouses are exempt from the Right to Buy – retaining their purpose as a community asset.

Due to the historical and charitable nature of almshouses and the fact that they are generally small scale (most have fewer than 20 units), they are still not recognised by policy for what they ultimately are – social housing.

This is most evidenced through the National Policy Planning Framework (NPPF). Since it was first published in 2012 and after various consultations throughout the years, this unfair historic anomaly has not been corrected. Unfortunately, this lack of consideration has led to almshouse charities not being able to reach their full potential.

“If almshouse charities had access to Affordable Housing Programme bidding and Section 106 funds, the speed and quality of almshouses being built would be substantially increased”

Being denied social housing status by England’s chief planning policy legislation means some almshouse charities are omitted from funding. If almshouse charities had access to Affordable Housing Programme bidding and Section 106 funds, the speed and quality of almshouses being built would be substantially increased.

This constraint on the almshouses model has ultimately led to thousands of people who need housing support not receiving it.

It’s often argued that almshouse charities should, themselves, become regulated housing providers. However, because of the uniqueness and community focus of small almshouse charities, to change them would take away what makes the almshouse model so effective.

It’s also difficult for many almshouse charities to become regulated housing providers, as becoming registered takes two years, with a very detailed and complicated application process. Most are too small to have the capability to do this.