Amendment to infrastructure levy aims to secure 75% affordable housing provision

The amendment to the levy was added to the bill by Lord Best ahead of a debate in the House of Lords today as part of the committee stage of its passing.

The levy is set to replace Section 106 and the Community Infrastructure Levy. The new tariff will be paid by developers to local authorities, with rates and minimum thresholds being set by councils.

The amendment will require local authorities to devise their infrastructure delivery strategy – the key document that will determine how proceeds from the levy are spent – in a way that prioritises spending on affordable housing to meet the requirements identified in their local plans.