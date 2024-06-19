An academic qualification does not necessarily equal professionalism

Culture is a matter for each individual organisation and its board to define, deliver and prioritise. It’s that same culture that will help organisations to recruit people whose attitudes and behaviours are naturally aligned to their values.

There are those who would suggest that requiring academic qualifications would be helpful in elevating the status of housing as a career choice. But hand in hand with that, there is a real risk that imposing an academic barrier will deter good candidates from joining the sector, or discourage capable and experienced colleagues who may decide to use their skills in other sectors. This would be unhelpful at a time when the sector needs new recruits. “The reintroduction of consumer regulation will play an important part in forcing us to confront attitudes in our own organisations that fall short of the customer-focused behaviours to which housing organisations should aspire”

The roll-out of formal qualifications among existing colleagues may further compound this recruitment challenge, placing further pressure on teams, who are already working hard to deliver against the ever-increasing demands that are placed on them, particularly in relation to meeting the needs of our most vulnerable customers.

This makes it critically important that if academic qualifications do become necessary, we find a route for our existing colleagues that takes full account of their accumulated experience and is based on the provision of practical evidence, instead of classroom learning.

The reintroduction of consumer regulation will play an important part in forcing us to confront attitudes in our own organisations that fall short of the customer-focused behaviours to which housing organisations should aspire, and is therefore a welcome addition to the regulatory landscape.

However, culture is the responsibility of each individual organisation and it is not something that should be legislated for or regulated on. It’s an overreach from the government to do so. It needs to be part of who we are and how we do things. Yes, academic qualifications have a role to play, but, for me, they aren’t the sole answer.