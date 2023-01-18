An arts festival by homeless people that’s open to all

I used to think that the art world was for rich people. That museums, galleries and trips to the theatre were only accessible if you had the right job, drove the right car and wore the right clothes.

Like Charlie looking in through the sweet-shop window, it was a world that I could only imagine.

Then I took an arts class and gained my Willy Wonka golden ticket... And today the arts world is my world.

“It wasn’t medicine or lectures that ‘fixed’ me. It was art”

I know first-hand how important it is that we all get to access it, because I didn’t go to night school to learn my trade. I was in rehab. Single, sober and absolutely petrified.

But it wasn’t medicine or lectures that ‘fixed’ me. It was art.

But don’t just take my word for it. I’m simply one of many.