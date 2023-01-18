An arts festival by homeless people that’s open to all

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Denise Harrison explains why an arts festival by homeless and precariously housed artists is so important. One Fest takes place from 16 to 29 January
I used to think that the art world was for rich people. That museums, galleries and trips to the theatre were only accessible if you had the right job, drove the right car and wore the right clothes.
Like Charlie looking in through the sweet-shop window, it was a world that I could only imagine.
Then I took an arts class and gained my Willy Wonka golden ticket... And today the arts world is my world.
“It wasn’t medicine or lectures that ‘fixed’ me. It was art”
I know first-hand how important it is that we all get to access it, because I didn’t go to night school to learn my trade. I was in rehab. Single, sober and absolutely petrified.
But it wasn’t medicine or lectures that ‘fixed’ me. It was art.
But don’t just take my word for it. I’m simply one of many.
This month sees the return of The One Festival Of Homeless Arts, aka One Fest, to it’s home at the Old Diorama Arts Centre in London.
Are you ready for @OneFestivalHA ?— One Festival Of Homeless Arts (@OneFestivalHA) January 8, 2023
The countdown continues!
16-29 January 2023 @olddiorama
JOIN US! pic.twitter.com/lP6DT08X1u
Founded in 2016 by David Tovey, a former homeless army veteran, artist and activist, the festival was inspired by his conversation with a Brazilian street musician from São Paulo. Together they, with other homeless artists, created a mini festival that showcased their talents and started a movement.
“Every artist exhibiting their work as part of One Fest is or has been homeless, or poorly housed. Every single person that you see here, found themselves turning to art”
The idea for One Fest was born and the rest, as they say, is history.
Originally it was a month-long exhibition of works from homeless and precariously housed artists from both the UK and all around the world. The festival returned year on year, getting bigger and stronger with each new collaboration.
Then the coronavirus pandemic hit and the world had to stay inside.
Suddenly, we were isolated. Human contact was reduced to ‘support bubbles’ (assuming that you had said support in the first place) and people had to get creative or run the risk of going mad. Everyone started baking, and suddenly we were all artists, writers, painters and musicians.
TikTok videos went viral as more and more people discovered new talents, or finally nurtured existing ones.
Art was everywhere.
And for many of us with limited options and little to no contact with others, it became a lifeline. Which is exactly my point.
“Simply having a solid platform to stand on to showcase their work is recognition enough… especially when more often than not, they’ve been told they’ll probably amount to nothing and the world in which they live is made from shifting sands”
Every artist exhibiting their work as part of One Fest is or has been homeless, or poorly housed. Every single person that you see here, found themselves turning to art as a way to connect, either back with themselves or with others, as a way to express themselves, but more often simply as a way to cope with the changes in their environment.
There is always a huge wealth of talent at this festival. Some already recognised (Geraldine Crimmins, Mr Tovey and Bekki Perriman), others maybe not so much. But for many, simply having a solid platform to stand on to showcase their work is recognition enough… especially when more often than not, they’ve been told they’ll probably amount to nothing and that the world in which they live is made from shifting sands.
Post-COVID, a discussion was held at the Old Diorama about how best to relaunch this year’s festival, and after taking on board suggestions from artists, supporting charities and members of the public, One Fest has evolved.
Instead of a month-long exhibition, this year’s festival will now be fully immersive and take place over two weeks, running from 16 to 27 January, incorporating art, theatre, live music, workshops and film.
Artists will also be given the opportunity to sell their work on the final weekend of the festival (28 to 29 January).
Admission is free and everyone is welcome (although some events may need to be booked in advance in order to reserve a place).
I will be running an immersive short film night, called These Streets and Other Stories, and screen some of my award-winning films, followed by a short panel discussion on the evening of Friday 27 January. I’d love to see you there.
Denise Harrison, artist, film-maker and writer
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