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Eve Livingston visits a project in Edinburgh that is applying the principles of collective self build which is common in Germany and South America, but almost unheard of in the UK. She finds out what the benefits could be for residents. Photography by Gary Doak
On a warm morning in May, Edinburgh’s picturesque Portobello Promenade is lively with parents pushing prams, dogs playing on the beach and locals enjoying their seaside brunch in the sun. This is one of the capital’s most desirable neighbourhoods, its roads lined with sandstone tenements, historic townhouses and beachfront villas.
One such road is Bath Street, just a two-minute walk from the promenade and a stone’s throw from Portobello High Street. At first glance, its rows of red Victorian tenements look just like any other. But pause outside number 26 and, blended into the facade, you will spot a stylish block more likely to be found on Grand Designs than a residential Portobello street.
Built on a plot which once housed both a miniature cinema and a furniture warehouse, 26 Bath Street is a modern four-storey block of flats home to four owner-occupier families. But it is also an example of an innovative housebuilding process dubbed “collective custom build”, in which a group of would-be neighbours come together to procure vacant land and design their own custom-built homes, cutting out the housing developer middleman and resulting in a new form of collective ownership.
Similar to the German concept of ‘baugruppen’ – translated into English as ‘building group’ – collective custom build sees a group of prospective residents form a small company in order to buy a piece of land, design their own homes on it, and commission architects and builders to build them.
Around one in 10 new homes in Berlin is procured in this way, and the city of Hamburg has ringfenced a quarter of its land for these projects. It is a practice that is also commonplace in South American countries like Chile and Argentina, where architect and owner-resident John Kinsley initially found inspiration.
After reading an article about a similar project in South America, Mr Kinsley – who has worked on iconic Scottish sites including the Scottish parliament building and who now runs his own Edinburgh-based architecture firm, John Kinsley Architects – began exploring its feasibility in his home neighbourhood of Portobello in 2013.
“The flats can be easily sub-divided as needed, or even split into two completely separate flats in the future”
“It’s a recognised way of working in these other places, but it’s more unusual in the UK where things are much more dominated by big house builders and housing associations,” says Mr Kinsley, who lives with his wife on the top floor of 26 Bath Street. “But it makes an awful lot of sense – both financially, in terms of eliminating the developer and the developer’s profit, and also because the people participating have more agency to shape, create and design spaces that suit their individual needs.”
After identifying a suitable vacant plot, Mr Kinsley posted an advert on a local online community group inviting others to come forward and be part of the project. Ultimately this brought together four families including Mr Kinsley’s, the majority of whom were already Portobello residents. Some, like Mr Kinsley, had backgrounds in design and building, while others were simply excited by the chance to custom build their own space from scratch.
The innovative procurement and design process behind 26 Bath Street meant the group had to look carefully for a lender who understood their ethos and was willing to back the project. After shopping around, they settled on Ecology Building Society, a specialist lender focused on sustainability and community-led housing.
“At that point, we had to decide how to constitute our group, whether a co-op, partnership or so on,” says Mr Kinsley. “On advice from the building society, we set up a limited company, Bath Street Collective Custom Build, which ultimately acted as the client.”
In practice, this meant group members pooling their collective borrowing power into Bath Street Collective Custom Build in order for the company to borrow £900,000 to fund the construction. The company had to provide paperwork, calculations and assurances to Ecology to secure the loan, including payment schedules, assurance of back-up funds, and contingency plans in case of problems such as participants pulling out of the project. Funds were released in stages throughout the construction.
Upon completion of the build, the funds were repaid when each family bought their flat from the limited company, with some residents being offered residential mortgages from Ecology for their individual flats.
The result is a building almost wholly owned and managed by those who live in it, with individual flats owned outright and through mortgages, and common spaces collectively owned by all residents. And while traditional tenements are often ‘factored’, with owners paying a property management company to maintain the building and carry out communal repairs, 26 Bath Street’s owners have instead set up a management committee of residents themselves who oversee ongoing maintenance.
Inspired by its neighbouring tenements, 26 Bath Street was designed to retain the benefits of communal living, while also building in flexibility and practical use. The lower flat is built over two storeys in order to accommodate parking space at ground level, and one set of owners have arranged their home to include a small studio area which can be separately rented out. Unlike traditional identikit tenements, each home has a different number of bedrooms and a unique floorplan based on its owners’ preferences. Ample bike storage is built into the ground-floor communal hallway.
Further up, the top two flats form a “doughnut” around the central stairwell and can be accessed by two different front doors on either side of the communal hallway, allowing owners to divide and modify their space as their circumstances change – for example, when Mr Kinsley’s adult sons and their partners returned home during the pandemic lockdown in 2020.
“One of the key things was to think about the long term and to build in loads of flexibility so these spaces can work for families over time,” explains Mr Kinsley. “The flats can be easily sub-divided as needed, or even split into two completely separate flats in the future.”
And while the process of securing planning permission and procuring the land took a number of months, the build itself happened almost overnight; constructed from sustainable cross-laminated timber which arrived as a kit on the back of a lorry from Spain, the block’s structure sprung up in under two weeks.
The materials were chosen after the group discussed their vision for the build and agreed early on to prioritise sustainability and the use of natural materials, building to Passivhaus standards so that there is no need for central heating in the flats. There is also no gas, with the group collectively agreeing to avoid any fossil fuels in the development.
“All of those decisions were made collectively by the group; they’re not necessarily a given on every collective custom build project because each group could decide to do things differently,” Mr Kinsley points out. “But most people who are interested in a slightly alternative way of procuring are doing so because they want to build in a more sustainable way and end up with a product a bit better than they might get from the average house builder.”
Having completed 26 Bath Street in 2018, Mr Kinsley is now turning his hand to a new collective custom build project across the city in the coincidentally named Bath Road, Leith. Currently in the planning stages, Mr Kinsley hopes that the development – on what is presently a pub beer garden – can follow a similar blueprint to that of 26 Bath Street.
“We’ve got some interest already, but there’s still room for people to get on board,” he says. “The overall concept and specification are likely going to be fairly similar, with similar aspirations in terms of energy efficiency and choice of materials. But it’s all up for grabs depending on the group.”
“Where we’re slightly exercised is that lots of things have changed in the intervening period and construction prices have gone through the roof – so just being able to afford to build to the same level is a challenge and we’ll have to keep reviewing as we go forward.”
More broadly, Mr Kinsley aspires for the collective custom build model to be as accessible in the UK as it is in Germany and South America – something that will likely require change at local authority level and across the sector. While many German councils have in place processes for communities to purchase available land and demonstrate the potential social impact of their proposals, developers in cities are quick to buy up vacant land in the UK, leaving communities disadvantaged with little time to come together and build a proposal.
“I’d love to see this roll out into something that would work at affordable levels and I don’t see any reason why it couldn’t do that,” says Mr Kinsley. “I’ve been in conversation with various councils about trying to identify land and have had some positive conversations about enabling land to be made available as long as the development can be affordable.”
Similarly, he says, funding providers will need to come on board in order to scale the collective custom build model and innovative form of shared ownership. “And I’m really keen to talk with housing associations about working jointly, too,” he says. “I think there’s a lot of scope for those conversations.”
At 26 Bath Street, all original owners are still happily living in the block six years on from completion. A shared roof garden with views to the sea and Arthur’s Seat has recently been completed, and plants in wooden planters constructed by the owner group are starting to come into bloom. Residents converse as they pass in the central stairway and pull up weeds together in the shared garden.
“A tenement is a very communal way of living and that has certainly been true for us,” says Mr Kinsley. “We all have our own space here but we socialise together, help each other out and there’s always someone to have a chat with.”
“Getting together as a group from the beginning means everyone gets to know each other as neighbours before moving in and can share their experiences throughout and help each other tackle challenges,” he continues. “The community element of this is really important.”
Since procuring the property at the tail end of the 2008 financial crash, Mr Kinsley points out, residents have lived together through big political and social changes like the COVID-19 pandemic, and a housing crisis experienced nationally and on an acutely local level in Edinburgh. If these events have exposed fault lines in the status quo, perhaps they have also brought communities closer together and created space for doing things differently.
“Housing is one of the biggest challenges we’re facing today,” says Mr Kinsley. “Finding new ways of doing things is so important because we can all see that business as usual is not really an option any more.”
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