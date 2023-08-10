Inside 26 Bath Street

Inspired by its neighbouring tenements, 26 Bath Street was designed to retain the benefits of communal living, while also building in flexibility and practical use. The lower flat is built over two storeys in order to accommodate parking space at ground level, and one set of owners have arranged their home to include a small studio area which can be separately rented out. Unlike traditional identikit tenements, each home has a different number of bedrooms and a unique floorplan based on its owners’ preferences. Ample bike storage is built into the ground-floor communal hallway.

Further up, the top two flats form a “doughnut” around the central stairwell and can be accessed by two different front doors on either side of the communal hallway, allowing owners to divide and modify their space as their circumstances change – for example, when Mr Kinsley’s adult sons and their partners returned home during the pandemic lockdown in 2020.

“One of the key things was to think about the long term and to build in loads of flexibility so these spaces can work for families over time,” explains Mr Kinsley. “The flats can be easily sub-divided as needed, or even split into two completely separate flats in the future.”

And while the process of securing planning permission and procuring the land took a number of months, the build itself happened almost overnight; constructed from sustainable cross-laminated timber which arrived as a kit on the back of a lorry from Spain, the block’s structure sprung up in under two weeks.

The materials were chosen after the group discussed their vision for the build and agreed early on to prioritise sustainability and the use of natural materials, building to Passivhaus standards so that there is no need for central heating in the flats. There is also no gas, with the group collectively agreeing to avoid any fossil fuels in the development.

“All of those decisions were made collectively by the group; they’re not necessarily a given on every collective custom build project because each group could decide to do things differently,” Mr Kinsley points out. “But most people who are interested in a slightly alternative way of procuring are doing so because they want to build in a more sustainable way and end up with a product a bit better than they might get from the average house builder.”