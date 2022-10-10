An invitation to the government: let’s work together to improve the lives of people in social housing

“Housing associations need appropriate rent revenues to invest back in repairs, planned investment and new homes. If any rent cap imposed by the government is too low, much of our planned future investment will be lost,” says @Clarion_Group’s Clare Miller

Clare Miller of @Clarion_Group argues that the sector needs a fair deal on the rent cap for social housing to ensure investment in homes is maintained #UKhousing

With such uncertainty and anxiety about the cost of living, it is more important than ever that housing associations like Clarion deliver on our core mission. I am proud of the condition of the vast majority of our homes, estates and communities – and our independent satisfaction surveys show that most of our residents agree – but am the first to accept that in a small number of individual cases, our performance has fallen short.

The first responsibility of any social landlord is to provide affordable homes in which people can live in comfort. This has always been our core purpose, but the stakes are even higher as our residents prepare for a winter in which energy bills will increase, inflation is biting and there is uncertainty for many about their pay and level of benefits.

My commitment to Clarion residents, the ombudsman and the new government is that we will learn from these failings and do better. This year we have improved our response to damp and mould, invested in new equipment to support the early detection and have taken advantage of new technology to support the management of data, in order to track property interventions – regularly measuring and reporting results.

The truth is that many of the challenges facing social housing residents cannot be addressed by landlords alone. From insecure work, through to price rises and the energy crisis, there are a host of issues on which only government has the power to lead.

“Housing associations need appropriate rent revenues to invest back in repairs, planned investment and new homes. If any rent cap imposed by the government is too low, much of our planned future investment will be lost”

I have an invitation to the new government: let’s work together to improve the lives of the people living in social and affordable housing.

Co-operation has to start with a fair deal on rent rises. We had already decided that our social rents will not rise in line with inflation this year. This means significant extra costs for housing associations, but it is the right thing to do to protect our residents.

However, it is vital that we strike the right balance. Housing associations need appropriate rent revenues to invest back in repairs, planned investment and new homes. If any rent cap imposed by the government is too low, much of our planned future investment will be lost.