An invitation to the government: let’s work together to improve the lives of people in social housing

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Clare Miller argues that the sector needs a fair deal on the rent cap for social housing to ensure investment in homes is maintained
The first responsibility of any social landlord is to provide affordable homes in which people can live in comfort. This has always been our core purpose, but the stakes are even higher as our residents prepare for a winter in which energy bills will increase, inflation is biting and there is uncertainty for many about their pay and level of benefits.
With such uncertainty and anxiety about the cost of living, it is more important than ever that housing associations like Clarion deliver on our core mission. I am proud of the condition of the vast majority of our homes, estates and communities – and our independent satisfaction surveys show that most of our residents agree – but am the first to accept that in a small number of individual cases, our performance has fallen short.
My commitment to Clarion residents, the ombudsman and the new government is that we will learn from these failings and do better. This year we have improved our response to damp and mould, invested in new equipment to support the early detection and have taken advantage of new technology to support the management of data, in order to track property interventions – regularly measuring and reporting results.
The truth is that many of the challenges facing social housing residents cannot be addressed by landlords alone. From insecure work, through to price rises and the energy crisis, there are a host of issues on which only government has the power to lead.
“Housing associations need appropriate rent revenues to invest back in repairs, planned investment and new homes. If any rent cap imposed by the government is too low, much of our planned future investment will be lost”
I have an invitation to the new government: let’s work together to improve the lives of the people living in social and affordable housing.
Co-operation has to start with a fair deal on rent rises. We had already decided that our social rents will not rise in line with inflation this year. This means significant extra costs for housing associations, but it is the right thing to do to protect our residents.
However, it is vital that we strike the right balance. Housing associations need appropriate rent revenues to invest back in repairs, planned investment and new homes. If any rent cap imposed by the government is too low, much of our planned future investment will be lost.
We need a funding settlement that is fair to residents, but that also gives housing associations the capacity to continue to invest in our forward programmes, refurbish properties that are in a poor condition, accelerate our retrofit programme and build new homes, and continue to plan for the future with confidence.
The importance of being able to plan towards our common objectives cannot be overstated. We need to improve the energy efficiency of tens of thousands of homes and plan structural repairs to ageing buildings. This takes time, but the benefits are spectacular, as showcased by our Social Housing Decarbonisation Fund projects in Fenland and Tonbridge, where homes are warmer and the average annual saving on an energy bill is close to £500.
“The average household income of new Clarion residents is just under £15,000, with a significant number of people both in work and in receipt of Universal Credit”
We also need a fair deal on the uprating of Universal Credit. The average household income of new Clarion residents is just under £15,000, with a significant number of people both in work and in receipt of Universal Credit.
While we appreciate that the government faces difficult decisions on public spending, they are the people most impacted by the cost of living crisis and therefore the most in need of support.
With a fair deal on the rent cap, a renewed commitment to refurbishment and retrofitting, support for the most vulnerable through the welfare system and collaboration to get more people into decent jobs, there can and must be a productive partnership between the government and the social housing sector. One that protects our residents and creates conditions for future growth and investment in the economy.
Clare Miller, chief executive, Clarion
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