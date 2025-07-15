Analysis shows new AHP could deliver 56,000 fewer homes compared to previous decade

Its aim to deliver at least 180,000 social rent homes through the upcoming SAHP would be six times more than the previous decade, however this may come at the expense of affordable tenures.

There were 28,634 social rent completions during the decade to 2024, and the government has set a more ambitious target for this tenure.

The government’s rebranded Social and Affordable Homes Programme (SAHP) has set a target of 300,000 affordable homes over the next decade , an ambition that would see nearly 56,000 fewer homes built.

Research by the development company Make (NW) has looked at the number of new homes funded by Homes England and the Greater London Authority (GLA) that were completed in the previous decade up to 2024, finding that 355,898 new homes were built over this period.

Sector professionals have warned that build cost inflation, the level of grant rates, development viability and existing homes commitments are all going to dent the government’s ambitions.

Patrick Hickey, a director at Make (NW), said: “This government deserves full credit for its efforts to boost the supply of social rent homes and fulfilling its promise to deliver the biggest boost to social housing in a generation.

“Social rents are much more affordable than private rents. So increasing the delivery of publicly funded social rent homes by sixfold is a positive policy decision which will transform the lives of 180,000 households who are in desperate need of a social rent home.

“However, the government now forecasts the new SAHP will only deliver around 300,000 new affordable homes over 10 years from 2026 onwards.

“This means the number of new affordable homes delivered by public funding will fall by almost a sixth (16%) compared to the 355,898 new affordable homes delivered over the past decade.”

Mr Hickey, who is the former head of development at Arcon Housing Association, now called Bolton at Home, also highlighted that there could be additional challenges on some sites with more marginal viability, which only stack up financially for the developer because of grant funding for affordable homes.

He added: “However, it is important to realise that public funding cannot tackle a housing crisis this large on its own. The purpose of the government creating a new 10-year rent settlement and 10-year SAHP is to unlock more private investment into social and affordable housing.

“Having created the long-term policy framework to unlock private investment, the government has now prioritised public funding for social rent homes over affordable housing accordingly.

“Now is the time for private investors to step in with a wall of capital to fund affordable homes which will no longer be delivered through public funding.”