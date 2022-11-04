Anchor’s acquisition drive continues with 11 residential care homes

Anchor has completed a deal to acquire the entire share capital of Halcyon Care Homes, adding 11 residential care homes to its portfolio.

The purchase was completed on 2 November, following the transfer of Care Quality Commission registrations, and brings the total number of care homes operated by Anchor to 125.

The price was not disclosed as part of the stock market update, but Inside Housing asked the landlord if it can put a figure on the deal.

The acquisition is a key part of the landlord’s business plan to have more and better homes where people love living in later life.