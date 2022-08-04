Anchor back in surplus despite cost hit after contractor went bust

The 48,000-home landlord, which also operates 114 care homes, reported a post-tax surplus of £24.4m in the year to the end of March 2022. It followed a £12m deficit the previous financial year due to interest and financing costs.

However, Anchor’s latest accounts showed its surplus was knocked by a contractor going into liquidation as it had to pay for defect costs.

“The £2.4m is a combination of cost for remedial work on recently completed homes that would otherwise have been recovered from the contractor, and the cost of a new contractor stepping in to finish a scheme that was close to completion,” the landlord said.

“Another contractor with whom we have a strong relationship stepped in to complete the scheme with a relatively short delay.”

The provider’s turnover was £526.2m, which was broadly flat year-on-year.