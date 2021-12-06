Anchor hands pay rise to thousands of workers as it commits to ‘real living wage’

The group, previously known as Anchor Hanover, said it had made a voluntary commitment from 1 December to pay all its hourly rate employees across the organisation the rate set by the Living Wage Foundation campaign group.

The move means pay for 4,888 of Anchor’s staff – around half of its workforce – will increase to the new rate, a spokesperson told Inside Housing.

The current “real living wage” is £11.05 in London and £9.90 across the rest of the UK, having increased last month. The government’s mandatory national living wage is £8.91 an hour for those aged over 23.

Anchor operates 114 care homes across England and manages around 35,500 socially rented homes and 12,500 leasehold properties.

The issue of care worker pay has come under the spotlight amid the pandemic. A government advertising campaign was launched last month to tackle the shortage of care workers. A new mandatory COVID vaccination law has also been introduced, leading some operators to warn it could force a quarter of their staff out.