Anchor hands pay rise to thousands of workers as it commits to ‘real living wage’

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Anchor, the care home giant and social housing landlord, has handed a pay raise to nearly 5,000 of its minimum-wage staff after it committed to pay the “real living wage”.
The group, previously known as Anchor Hanover, said it had made a voluntary commitment from 1 December to pay all its hourly rate employees across the organisation the rate set by the Living Wage Foundation campaign group.
The move means pay for 4,888 of Anchor’s staff – around half of its workforce – will increase to the new rate, a spokesperson told Inside Housing.
The current “real living wage” is £11.05 in London and £9.90 across the rest of the UK, having increased last month. The government’s mandatory national living wage is £8.91 an hour for those aged over 23.
Anchor operates 114 care homes across England and manages around 35,500 socially rented homes and 12,500 leasehold properties.
The issue of care worker pay has come under the spotlight amid the pandemic. A government advertising campaign was launched last month to tackle the shortage of care workers. A new mandatory COVID vaccination law has also been introduced, leading some operators to warn it could force a quarter of their staff out.
Around 9,000 employers have signed up to the Living Wage Foundation’s policy – 3,000 of them during the pandemic – according to the BBC. Taylor Wimpey and Persimmon, the house builders, are among those who have received accreditation this year.
Anchor expects to gain full ‘Living Wage Employer’ accreditation by next May.
Explaining Anchor’s move, Jane Ashcroft, the group’s chief executive, said: “Availability of a suitably qualified and experienced workforce is crucial to achieving quality services for residents, high levels of regulatory compliance and occupancy and therefore a sustainable and successful business.”
The news came as Anchor reported its half-year financial performance. The landlord posted a surplus of £18.3m in the six months to the end of September, off a turnover of £253.8m.
Its operating margin was 13.7%. Total debt at the half-year mark was £958.5m, while gearing was 21.9%. Comparison figures for last year’s half-year were not disclosed. The spokesperson said that, as this was the group’s first financial report since a major post-merger refinancing last year, there was not a direct comparison.
On its half-year performance, Anchor said occupancy in its care homes recovered “strongly”, with the rate at 84.1%, compared to 78.2% at the end of March this year. Its voids reduced from 842 to 693 units.
Anchor said that, like the rest of the sector, it had experienced delays to its planned works programme due to “supply chain and capacity constraints with some contractors”.
The group, which was formed from the merger of Anchor Trust and Hanover Housing Association in 2018, plans to build 5,700 homes over the the next 10 years across a range of tenures.
Its board has approved a pipeline of 1,654 units to date, of which 55% are shared ownership, 40% affordable or social rent and the rest market sale.
In its last full year, Anchor slid to a £12m deficit, partly due to £40m of refinancing costs.
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