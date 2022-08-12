Anchor joint venture gets green light for £40m retirement scheme

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Housing and care provider Anchor and developer McCarthy Stone have been given the green light for a £40m scheme in Sutton Coldfield.
Birmingham City Council gave the joint venture planning consent to redevelop the former Royal Works site into 137 one and two-bedroom apartments, which will aim to meet the needs of Sutton Coldfield’s ageing population.
The development will be the fifth retirement community to start construction as part of the partnership between these two organisations.
Together Anchor and McCarthy Stone are developing more than 1,000 multi-tenure retirement properties across eight large-scale retirement villages. The gross development value of the entire programme is estimated at £250m.
The Royal Works development will consist of two buildings designed to form one cohesive retirement community, with shared facilities and landscaped gardens accessible for residents of both buildings.
In total, 85 of the apartments provided will be deemed either social rent or shared ownership.
Leanne Taylor, land manager at Anchor, said: “The UK’s population is ageing, and it is vital that a range of housing options are available to support people’s needs and expectations as they grow older.
“The development in Sutton Coldfield will create high-quality, affordable accommodation for older people in the local community, ensuring that more people have homes where they love living in later life.”
According to Anchor, there is currently a huge under-supply of truly ‘affordable for all’ retirement communities in the UK, with research estimating that up to 30,000 new retirement homes are needed per year across all tenures.
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