Anchor raises £150m through two private placements

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Specialist provider Anchor has secured £150m through private placements with two investors to help it build more homes.
The 55,000-home landlord has agreed the so-called ‘shelf facilities’ with Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM) for £100m and with Sun Life Capital Management for £50m.
Anchor, which is England’s largest provider of specialist housing and care for older people, has immediately drawn £25m.
The shelf facilities mean the association will be able to issue extra private placement notes, covering the remaining £125m, under the same terms and conditions at a later date.
Scott Douglas, capital markets director at Centrus, which arranged the deal, said: “The benefit for Anchor is being able to access capital markets funding quickly, compared with approaching the market fresh for a new private placement where they would need to spend time marketing to investors and negotiating new documentation for each new issue.”
The notes can be issued for a term length of up to 30 years. The interest rates were not disclosed.
Amanda Holgate, chief financial officer at Anchor, said: “These facilities will help us to continue to increase our provision of affordable and energy-efficient homes for people in later life. We anticipate ongoing strong demand as, with an ageing society, the need for such properties has never been greater.”
In its last full financial-year, Anchor reported that its surplus had halved after it was hit by rising costs that included having to use more agency care staff amid the ongoing impact of Brexit.
This week, the landlord announced it has appointed a new director of business services.
Julia Mixter, who has spent the past five-and-a-half years at Surrey-based Raven Housing Trust, will join Anchor in May.
She is a replacement for Kate Smith, who took up the role of chief executive at Connexus last month.
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