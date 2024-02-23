Anchor raises £150m through two private placements

The 55,000-home landlord has agreed the so-called ‘shelf facilities’ with Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM) for £100m and with Sun Life Capital Management for £50m.

Anchor, which is England’s largest provider of specialist housing and care for older people, has immediately drawn £25m.

The shelf facilities mean the association will be able to issue extra private placement notes, covering the remaining £125m, under the same terms and conditions at a later date.