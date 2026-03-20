Anchor reveals change of chief financial officer

During her three years at the later living provider, Ms Holgate was interim chief executive for a spell last year before Rachael Shimmin was appointed to the top role.

Christopher Kemball, chair of the landlord, paid tribute to her “very significant contributions” over the past three years.

He said: “Under her strong leadership, she has ensured ongoing financial stability and resilience for both our organisation and our residents.

“Anchor has appreciated her insight, expertise and her unwavering professionalism during her time in the organisation. She has brought clarity, steadiness and a deep commitment to our residents and colleagues.”