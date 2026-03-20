Anchor reveals change of chief financial officer

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Amanda Holgate, chief financial officer at Anchor, will leave the landlord in early April as Susan Hickey has been named as her interim replacement.
During her three years at the later living provider, Ms Holgate was interim chief executive for a spell last year before Rachael Shimmin was appointed to the top role.
Christopher Kemball, chair of the landlord, paid tribute to her “very significant contributions” over the past three years.
He said: “Under her strong leadership, she has ensured ongoing financial stability and resilience for both our organisation and our residents.
“Anchor has appreciated her insight, expertise and her unwavering professionalism during her time in the organisation. She has brought clarity, steadiness and a deep commitment to our residents and colleagues.”
Ms Hickey will step into her shoes after six years in interim senior roles at social landlords, including Swan Housing, Notting Hill Genesis and Red Kite Community Housing.
The pair both worked at Peabody in the 2010s – Ms Hickey as chief financial officer for a decade and Ms Holgate in financial director roles for five years. The duo also departed in the same month in 2019.
Anchor has also announced that Julia Mixter, executive director of business services, will also be departing.
Ms Shimmin said: “We would like to thank Julia for her significant contribution in leading business services and the work that she has initiated and led across the organisation alongside her teams, all of which has been designed to drive improvement for the benefit of our residents.
“We collectively thank Julia for her time and wish her well in her future endeavours.”
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