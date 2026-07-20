Anchor revises team structure after operations director departs

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Specialist housing and care provider Anchor has revised the structure of its senior team after its executive director of property and assets moved on.
Julie Wittich stepped down this month after being in the role for just over a year.
She took on the job in June 2025 after leaving her position as chief operating officer at Accent housing association.
In a short statement, the landlord confirmed that Oliver Boundy, who leads the development function, has expanded his portfolio to include assets.
In addition, Dan Ryan has now taken on the role of executive lead across housing and care.
Mr Ryan was previously executive director for care services. He joined Anchor earlier this year after leaving his role as deputy chief executive and director of operations at care operator MHA.
In March this year, Amanda Holgate, chief financial officer of Anchor, announced she would leave the following month, and was replaced by Susan Hickey on an interim basis.
Rachael Shimmin, chief executive of Anchor, said: “We thank Julie for her important contribution and leadership and for driving significant progress on our regulatory improvement plan.
“Our revised structure ensures continued stability and that we drive the improvements we are all committed to achieving for our residents and the organisation.”
Ms Shimmin, a former chief executive of Buckinghamshire Council, took on the top job at the specialist care provider in November 2025.
The London and Bradford-based association, which provides housing and care to people aged 55 and over, began the search for a new chief executive after Sarah Jones left the role in June.
In May last year, Anchor appointed Sara Thomson to the new role of chief risk officer, following a non-compliant consumer standards grade earlier in the year. The landlord said it had brought in an improvement plan that would be overseen by a special board committee.
The plan included the recruitment of eight extra surveyors to tackle damp and mould after it was handed a C3 grade in February under the consumer standards.
Last year, the 55,000-home provider “reshaped” its development strategy with a target of 45% social rent on new builds.
In an exclusive interview with Inside Housing before she left her role, Ms Jones said: “Since I took up the post, we’ve shifted much more in a social and affordable direction… re-evaluating our role as a housing association, what we’re for, what our purpose is, what need we are trying to meet.”
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