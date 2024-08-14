Anchor signs 10-year deal with repairs software proptech firm

She said Anchor’s employees were excited about the “visibility” the software will provide. “Colleagues will be able to see from the point at which they’ve placed the order the status of that order, the fact that they can take a photograph or a video of the issues, so that it all helps with that triage,” she said.

“We’ve all heard the apocryphal stories about the four trips to change a light bulb and all that sort of stuff – that will all be eliminated by this.”

Residents will also be able to track what’s happening with a job, she added. “To have that ability to be able to book appointments and understand where someone is in that supply chain process is hugely important.”

She noted that, particularly in residential care settings, some repair jobs had “much higher priority” than in other tenures. If lighting goes out in the corner of a room, that could be “absolutely terrifying” for someone with a cognitive impairment, for example.

Cem Savas, chief executive of Plentific, said, “It is the first time in our company’s history that a client has chosen to go all in at once.”

It means that Plentific looks after “all contractor integrations and onboardings and digitalisations, and also that resilience of supply chain issues is all taken care of by the platform. So I think we will see significant operational improvements.

“Our platform is enabling Anchor to process jobs in a flexible way, bringing services to residents more efficiently, achieving value for money, while delivering good-quality homes across Anchor’s communities,” he added.

Last year, Hyde was among seven landlords that agreed contracts with Plentific. Other Plentific clients include Platform, Midland Heart and Longhurst.

In an interview in March, Ms Jones told Inside Housing that Anchor had reshaped its development strategy with a target of 45% social rent on new-build homes.