Anchor to buy care home operator as part of expansion plan

Specialist housing provider Anchor has announced that it is going to acquire Halcyon Care Homes, which operates 11 residential care homes in the East Midlands and South of England #UKhousing

According to Anchor, which specialises in homes for older people in England, the acquisition is a key part of its business plan to have more and better homes where people love living in later life.

Anchor has exchanged contracts to purchase Halcyon Care Homes Topco Ltd to further expand its care home portfolio, bringing the number of homes it operates to 125.

The deal substantially increases Anchor’s care home estate and is the biggest care home acquisition by the association in recent years, following the purchase of 24 care homes from LNT Group and five care homes from Cavendish Healthcare Group in 2015.

Five homes were also acquired from Hadrian Healthcare in 2019.

Sarah Jones, chief financial officer at Anchor, said: “Our business plan sets out a clear growth strategy and these homes represent an excellent opportunity for us to provide more and better homes where people love living in later life.

“The homes will broaden our provision of care and extend our presence into more areas of the country. We’ll be able to draw on and share best practice across these homes and the wider Anchor care home estate.”