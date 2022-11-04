Anchor’s acquisition drive continues with 11 residential care homes

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England’s largest provider of specialist housing and care for older people has expanded further into the market with the acquisition of 11 residential care homes.
Anchor has completed a deal to acquire the entire share capital of Halcyon Care Homes, adding 11 residential care homes to its portfolio.
The purchase was completed on 2 November, following the transfer of Care Quality Commission registrations, and brings the total number of care homes operated by Anchor to 125.
The price was not disclosed as part of the stock market update, but Inside Housing asked the landlord if it can put a figure on the deal.
The acquisition is a key part of the landlord’s business plan to have more and better homes where people love living in later life.
The deal increases Anchor’s care home estate substantially and is the company’s biggest care home acquisition in recent years. In 2015, it purchased 24 care homes from LNT Group and five from Cavendish Healthcare Group.
Five homes were also acquired from Hadrian Healthcare in 2019, with a further two, which are under construction, announced in September as part of a £51m deal. They are expected to be completed in 2023 and 2024.
Sarah Jones, Anchor’s chief executive, said: “Our business plan details a clear strategy of growth. The addition of these purpose-built homes – and the skilled teams who work in them and within their support function – enable us to bring the Anchor brand of high-quality, person-centred care to a greater range of areas across England.
“Our two organisations have much in common in terms of organisational values and a commitment to innovate and continually improve our services to older people.
“I’m therefore very pleased to welcome the homes’ residents and colleagues to the Anchor family.”
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