Anchor’s surplus halves as care staff shortages drive up costs

The 55,000-home landlord, which is England’s largest provider of specialist housing and care for older people, reported a post-tax surplus of £12.2m in the year to the end of March 2023. This compared to a £24.4m surplus in its 2022 financial year.

The group, which owns 125 care homes, saw its operating costs jump 10% to £521m in its most recent year.

Part of this was due to what Anchor said were “well-documented labour shortages in the care sector” that led to “an increased dependency on agency staff”.