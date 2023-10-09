Anchor’s surplus halves as care staff shortages drive up costs

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Anchor has seen its annual surplus halve after it was hit by rising costs that included having to use more agency care staff amid the ongoing impact of Brexit.
The 55,000-home landlord, which is England’s largest provider of specialist housing and care for older people, reported a post-tax surplus of £12.2m in the year to the end of March 2023. This compared to a £24.4m surplus in its 2022 financial year.
The group, which owns 125 care homes, saw its operating costs jump 10% to £521m in its most recent year.
Part of this was due to what Anchor said were “well-documented labour shortages in the care sector” that led to “an increased dependency on agency staff”.
The staffing crisis in the country’s care sector has partly been attributed to workers leaving for better-paid jobs in less stressful environments.
In the year, Anchor handed its workforce, apart from its “senior leaders”, a one-off cost of living payment of £500. It has also committed to pay the Real Living Wage.
Anchor also said that the war in Ukraine and last year’s Mini Budget had an impact.
“These factors have compounded the long-term adverse economic effects of the UK’s exit from the European Union, and we have felt the impact of the latter in our labour supply chains in particular,” the group’s annual report said.
Anchor also booked a £3.5m amortisation charge against the goodwill arising from its £59m acquisition of Halcyon Care Homes’ business last year.
However the deal for Halcyon’s 11 care homes helped Anchor’s group turnover to rise 6% to £555.5m. Halcyon’s operations contributed £12m in revenue in the financial year.
The acquisition of Halycon also increased Anchor’s gearing to 28.5%, but the group flagged that this figure remains “very low”.
Net debt, excluding finance lease obligations, at year end was £514.4m compared to £418m in 2022. It has £185.6m in undrawn loan facilities, down from £235.6m last year.
Meanwhile, Anchor revealed that it spent £76m on improving its properties, up from £66.3m the year before.
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