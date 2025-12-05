Anchor’s turnover rises by 7.4% while operating margin declines

Anchor’s turnover has risen by 7.4% in the first half of the financial year, while its operating margin has declined due to the costs of holding unsold properties #UKhousing

It said this was driven by a decline in its operating margin – which fell from 9.3% to 7.6% – as well as an increase in net interest as Anchor continued to use available cash and loans to increase development of “affordable and energy-efficient homes for people in later life”.

The 55,000-home housing association, which is England’s largest provider of specialist housing and care for older people, recorded a net surplus of £8.2m in the first six months of 2025-26, which is a 39% decrease from the previous year.

In June, the landlord was downgraded by the regulator to non-compliant for governance, and S&P later revised Anchor’s credit rating from A+ (stable) to A+ (negative).

In its half-year trading update, Anchor said it incurred one-off costs of £500,000 as a result of the downgrade. These costs were part of its work on a regulatory compliance improvement plan, which was agreed with the regulator in October.

Turnover was £357.1m as of the end of September this year, up from £332.5m last year, which was driven by inflationary increases to rents, service charges and care fees, together with increased property sales volumes.

Property sales rose from 23 last year to 40 in the six months to the end of September this year. However, there was a net deficit from property sales due to the cost of holding unsold stock.

“Demand for recently built stock remains good, while we are facing challenges on some larger legacy developments,” the trading update said.