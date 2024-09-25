Andy Burnham has called for a ‘Grenfell law’ to enshrine the right to housing and for the return of mandatory council representation on housing association boards #UKhousing

“The social and economic benefits, the financial dividends to the Treasury, are enormous, if that’s what we did.”

“Let’s now build the same campaign as we built for the Hillsborough Law around the Grenfell Law,” he said. “Imagine a housing-first philosophy… a Grenfell Law that enshrines in UK law the right of all UK citizens to live in a good, safe, secure home.”

Addressing a New Statesman panel on housing, Mr Burnham said the government’s commitment to the Hillsborough Law to prevent public inquiry cover-ups was “momentous”.

The mayor of Greater Manchester made the comments at two fringe events during the Labour Party Conference in Liverpool.

He added: “Imagine if this Labour government puts on the statute books that Grenfell law and empowers organisations like mine and local authorities to deliver that right in their communities. That would be truly momentous, landmark legislation.”

Elsewhere during the conference, Mr Burnham spoke at a panel organised by Shelter. He said he wants to see the return of the ‘golden share’ policy, in which councillors were guaranteed representation on local housing association boards.

The measure was introduced in the 2000s when many councils were encouraged to transfer their homes to housing providers, but it was scrapped by the Conservative government in 2017.

Mr Burnham said: “One of the things I will be asking the government to do, perhaps in the English Devolution Bill, is to restore that golden share concept where there has to be councillor representation on local housing associations.”

The mayor said he wanted “to get housing stock back under significant local control, if not fully run by councils”.

He expanded on his thoughts at the New Statesman panel on Tuesday, saying that the death of two-year-old Awaab Ishak in a housing association property in Rochdale showed that landlords needed more accountability to local communities.