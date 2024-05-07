Following his re-election as mayor of Greater Manchester, Andy Burnham has pledged to build 10,000 council houses and called for a suspension of the Right to Buy on new properties #UKhousing

Andy Burnham pledges 10,000 council homes and calls for Right to Buy suspension #UKhousing

Mr Burnham also called on the central government to suspend the Right to Buy policy on new council homes built in the region, adding “there is no honest solution to the housing crisis as long as it stays in its current form”.

“There is no solution to the housing crisis without building homes that people can truly afford,” he told BBC Breakfast on Tuesday 7 May.

The Labour metro mayor said he would build at least 1,000 new homes for social rent in each borough of Greater Manchester over the next four years. He added that brownfield land had already been earmarked for the homes.

In an editorial for The Guardian, Mr Burnham wrote: “One of the main reasons why the country has not built enough social homes for decades is because of the Right to Buy policy.

“Councils do not have an incentive to fund the building of new homes if they can be sold off cheaply and quickly.

“In the face of a desperate housing crisis, the existence of Right to Buy means we are in effect trying to refill a bath without being allowed to put the plug back in.”

Across Greater Manchester, 500 social homes were lost over the past year under Right to Buy, he said.

Mr Burnham said that during his new term, he would bring in a ‘good landlord charter’ and give renters the right to request a property check to raise standards.

He pledged to take tougher enforcement against landlords that rent out unfit and unsafe homes, including making “much greater use” of compulsory purchase powers.