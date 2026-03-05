Andy Hulme on Hyde’s housing revolution and how it plans to play a greater role in communities across the UK

“What Pinnacle does for the first time is give us an end-to-end capability that we think is unparalleled and unique, and that capability is at a national level,” Mr Hulme explains.

This might be good news, but the acquisition of Pinnacle Group (and indeed Pinnacle Investments) points to a desire to influence more than just the service to residents in their homes.

Overall satisfaction with Hyde’s services increased by almost five percentage points to 65.5% in 2024-25, and satisfaction with repairs jumped by more than eight percentage points to 76.4%, according to its 2024-25 tenant satisfaction measure scores. All its key indicators improved over the course of the year.

“We’ve moved staff back onto our estates, our neighbourhood team spend twice the amount of time in our estates as they used to. It’s made a massive difference,” Mr Hulme says.

Steps have already been taken to improve delivery, with two-thirds of staff now directly interacting with customers. Hyde estimates that its neighbourhoods model, introduced in January 2024, means its staff spend twice as much time with customers than in previous years.

“Our neighbourhood team spend twice the amount of time in our estates as they used to. It’s made a massive difference”

Let’s start with that first objective. “Our job is to serve,” Mr Hulme states bluntly. In practice, this means “if it goes wrong, it’s our responsibility to fix it. If you need help, it’s our responsibility to help.”

In turn, the acquisition ties into the group’s most prominent strategic objective: “to serve”. The other five objectives are to invest in homes, support communities, build homes, grow income and “empower our people”.

This leads us on to Hyde’s broader objectives. Pinnacle gives the landlord the kind of capability and reach that its new strategic plan explicitly sets out to achieve. The plan defines Hyde’s aim as delivering “end-to-end housing and community solutions” – in other words, the desire not just to deliver homes but also to influence places on a broader scale.

Pinnacle was one of the partners in the £150m regeneration that delivered 808 homes on the estate and refurbished 170 more, between 2012 and 2017, along with the community centre we are having coffee in today. It now provides neighbourhood management services across the estate, which includes 247 homes for social rent, 146 for shared ownership, 357 sold on the open market and 172 refurbished pre-existing homes.

Myatts Field North played at least a small role in the decision to proceed; it was this estate that Hyde visited when it was considering the acquisition. Given the community centre has a green roof that anyone can stroll up (imagine a gentle ski slope running up one side of the building), it provided the team with a literal helicopter view of what a Pinnacle/Hyde collaboration could bring to an area.

“We have homes around here,” Mr Hulme says. “We worked with the local school here already. Our colleagues that support our charitable activities helped open the community centre. You can stand on the roof of this building and literally see our homes [and] Pinnacle’s homes. It just works.”

The words ‘end-to-end’ crop up again. It is worth pausing here to unpick exactly what they mean to Mr Hulme, because when it comes to Hyde they are about reimagining what the business can be and what it is capable of.

From a resident perspective, he says: “Whether it is something that’s happening in your home, the GP surgery you go to because your kids are sick, the school that your kids go to learn, if we can touch as many of those key moments [as possible] that’s powerful.”

Near Myatts Field, in Lambeth, Hyde provided a new GP surgery by converting one of its old offices. Today it offers 25,000 appointments a year. At its Rochester Riverside development, it built a new primary school with its partners.

Housing, though, remains the core business: “That’s the passion. Social housing is what we do. It’s why we exist. But, so often when it goes wrong, it isn’t necessarily the house that’s gone wrong. It’s that there’s a problem with the shop down the road, the school, youths hanging on the corner, whatever it might be.

“It’s wrong if you think that complying with a regulatory measure or legislative measure is success”

“The fact we can better intervene and support and provide continuity is attractive to us. It’s attractive to our customers. It’s attractive to our clients.”

This scale means that in many places Hyde is a significant employer or provides services to big employers. Mr Hulme asks: “Can we join the dots and better connect? How do we work together to get a better outcome [for communities]?”

The acquisition takes Hyde into other new territory as well, with Pinnacle providing landlord services (but not maintenance) to the Ministry of Defence’s homes. “So, whether you’re in the army, the navy, the RAF, if you’re living in army housing outside of the wire it will be a home that is managed by Pinnacle,” he says.

“We’re incredibly proud of that. It’s not social housing but the reason it exists is very similar.”

Add the joint venture partnership with Pinnacle Investments – with the aim of unlocking more institutional capital – to the overall mix, and the overarching strategy becomes even clearer.

“It’s the whole thing,” Mr Hulme says. “Part of our model is based on third-party capital. What [the acquisitions do] is give us capability, whether that’s land acquisition, planning, partnering and engaging customers to go through a regen or whatever it may be, all the way through to the landlord services and wraparound services to run the homes and ensure they are safe and decent and actually managing the... investor returns. It’s end-to-end.”

While this might be revolutionary for Hyde’s shape and ambition, there are numerous other external factors that have an impact on its capabilities.